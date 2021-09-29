Measures to raise, suspend debt ceiling voted down by Senate Republicans

The U.S. Senate has been in a contentious stalemate since a Monday measure to raise the debt ceiling and extend government funding was voted down by Republican lawmakers. Tuesday, Sept. 28, a measure by the Democrats to suspend the debt ceiling was blocked by Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell.
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling of $28.4 trillion on Aug. 1, 2021. Since then, the Department of the Treasury has been implementing measures to stave a debt limit bind, but those measures will be rendered useless on Oct. 18, when the government is expected to default on its debt, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress in a letter.
“This uncertainty underscores the critical importance of not waiting to raise or suspend the debt limit. The full faith and credit of the United States should not be put at risk,” Yellen wrote.
Last Tuesday, Sept. 21, the House passed a bill to temporarily fund the government and raise the debt ceiling but it failed in the Senate this Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (Minn.-07) and U.S. Rep. At-Large Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) voted against the House bill that would have put $28.6 billion toward natural disaster relief and $6.3 billion toward resettlement of Afghan refugees.
“In addition to the problematic increase to the debt limit, this bill marks a failure on the part of Democrats to properly fund the government for fiscal year 2022. This is only the latest stunning example of the Democrat majority’s failure to govern,” Fishbach stated.
The $3.5 trillion tax and spending bill was criticized by Republicans as being the cause of needing to raise the debt ceiling, however, raising the debt ceiling would be needed to address former debts, not forthcoming debts.
“As inflation soars and the economy stalls, Democrats are trying to ram a massive, liberal spending package through Congress, and they are threatening to shut down the government if Republicans don’t go along with their plan. Democrats broke this process by pursuing partisan priorities, and now they want Republicans to enable their reckless spending spree. I voted no, and I urge them to join our effort to keep the government funded without inserting poison pills,” U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) stated.
Democratic lawmakers were also criticized by their Republican counterparts for “hiding” a government funding measure in the massive spending bill.
“Democrats continue their massive government spending spree by pushing through a partisan $3.5 trillion bill that will bring the highest sustained federal spending levels in American history. Democrats control both chambers of Congress and the White House,” Armstrong stated. They have the option to put forward a standalone bill to fund the government. Yet, they want to hide the cost of their enormous tax and spending increases behind a bipartisan debt ceiling increase and funding bill.”
Congress must pass a funding bill by Thursday, Sept. 30 — the end of fiscal year 2021 — to avoid government shutdown, which could result in federal worker furloughs and a reduction in services. Lawmakers would also need to separately vote to raise or suspend the debt ceiling before Oct. 18. Failure to raise the debt ceiling could spell disaster for the U.S. economy and government benefits like social security.
“Republicans refusing to raise the debt ceiling is like a person racking up thousands of dollars on their credit card, and then refusing to pay, saying they are opposed to debt. Except it’s worse. Because by refusing to raise the debt limit, they aren’t just hurting the nation’s creditworthiness, they’re hurting yours,” U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) Tweeted Wednesday, Sept. 22 following the House vote.
The country has never defaulted on its debt in modern history, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Since 1960, Congress has raised, extended or revised the debt limit 78 times, 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents, the Department of the Treasury states.
“Democrats are working to try to pass their $3.5 trillion tax and spend bill using the reconciliation process. That would be bad for our country, which is why we are working to oppose it. It’s also why I oppose their proposal to suspend the debt ceiling as it would help them pass their tax and spending plan,” U.S. Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) stated.
Democratic lawmakers voted with Republican lawmakers to raise the debt limit several times under the Trump administration and a debt limit suspension recently expired in August.
“Since 1960, Congress has done this — has raised the debt ceiling approximately 80 times. It’s not unusual, it’s not uncommon, it’s not unacceptable. What is unacceptable is that our colleagues won’t even allow us to do it — the 50 of us are united in this, and I say: ‘Where are our Republican colleagues?’ They know the fact — a default will impact everyone. The government will need to decide between sending out social security checks, ensuring we keep our promises to our vets, keeping paychecks to active military,” Klobuchar said on the Senate floor Tuesday.
The Senate had not yet voted on a bill to prevent a government shutdown as of press time on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.