Meat market hoping to open this year

Adam Borgerding hopes to open this year a meat market along Highway 75 North in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Borgerding presented the expected layout, opening timeline and updates to the Breckenridge Port Authority.
“This looks incredible. We are so glad you are doing this in Breckenridge and we want to support you in every way we can,” Janel Fredericksen said.
Daily News previously reported that the committee assisted Borgerding in receiving a Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) loan. This loan will help remodel the old Dairy Queen building to fit the needs of cutting and packaging fresh meat with minor cooking as well.
“I would like to be open April 1. They (contractors) have in the contract on June 1. I will still be trying to push for April 1, but we’ll see. Everything just takes longer than I would like.” Borgerding said. “Hopefully, we will get that kicked off. We’ll have to gut the whole inside and clean all of that out. ”
Borgerding currently owns Bruder’s Butcher, a meat market in Melrose, Minnesota. The market offers beef and pork cuts.
He is hoping to expand his business into Breckenridge. In addition to cutting and packaging meat, he hopes to offer a deli for sandwiches and possibly pre-cooked meals.
His interior designer has planned for the retail side to be in the front entrance and the back will be open for cutting meat. He hopes to eventually install a smoker. Until then, all meat is expected to be smoked at his Melrose location.
In other news, the committee approved of the resolution for the consent to purchase a property and to waive and release the restrictions of a Minn-Kota Ag Product property. The recommendation will go in front of the Breckenridge City Council on Monday, Jan. 27.
If approved by the city council, the city will purchase the property from Minn-Kota for $70,000. The committee previously conveyed the same property to Minn-Kota with a warranty deed that contains a restrictive covenant to “commence developing the property within the designated three years.”
Minn-Kota disputed the committee’s determination of what developing property meant under the deed. Additionally, the committee did not exercise any enforcement of this restriction.
Due to the lack of clarity and enforcement, the committee and Minn-Kota agreed to waive and release the deed restriction and allow for the purchase of the property back to the committee.
Port Authority’s next meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.