Medical fundraiser held at Number 9 Bar & Grill
Buy Now

The Number 9 Bar & Grill. 

In May, Number 9 Bar & Grill Rick owner Kropp was diagnosed with Myeloma Cancer. He immediately started Chemotherapy and has been unable to work ever since. A benefit was held to raise funds to support him and family, as the restaurant is the family's main source of income.

Medical fundraiser held at Number 9 Bar & Grill
Buy Now

People gather outside to enjoy food, beverages and live music to raise funds in support of restaurant owner Rick Kropp as he continues chemotherapy treatment. 

The medical fundraiser was held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at Number 9 Bar & Grill out in Campbell, Minnesota. The event included raffles, live music and a bake sale.

Medical fundraiser held at Number 9 Bar & Grill
Buy Now

Donated items were auctioned to raise funds to help ease the mind of restaurant owner Rick Kropp as he undergoes cancer treatments. Items ranged from small gift baskets to a Weber grill, a firepit and Clam Fishhouse. 
Medical fundraiser held at Number 9 Bar & Grill
Buy Now

Items and gift baskets for auction at Number 9 Bar & Grill. 
Medical fundraiser held at Number 9 Bar & Grill
Buy Now

A bake sale offers baked goodies for free will donations at Number 9 Bar & Grill to help raise funds. 
Medical fundraiser held at Number 9 Bar & Grill
Buy Now

Members from the Campbell, Minn. Lions Club running the raffle board at the Number 9 Bar & Grill. 
Medical fundraiser held at Number 9 Bar & Grill
Buy Now

Musician Rick Fiedler performs at the Number 9 Bar & Grill. 
Medical fundraiser held at Number 9 Bar & Grill
Buy Now

Members of Breckenridge Fire Department and family are seen here serving food at the fundraiser. 


Tags