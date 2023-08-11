Medical fundraiser held at Number 9 Bar & Grill

Donated items were auctioned to raise funds to help ease the mind of restaurant owner Rick Kropp as he undergoes cancer treatments. Items ranged from small gift baskets to a Weber grill, a firepit and Clam Fishhouse.
In May, Number 9 Bar & Grill Rick owner Kropp was diagnosed with Myeloma Cancer. He immediately started Chemotherapy and has been unable to work ever since. A benefit was held to raise funds to support him and family, as the restaurant is the family's main source of income.
The medical fundraiser was held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at Number 9 Bar & Grill out in Campbell, Minnesota. The event included raffles, live music and a bake sale.
Pulled pork, salad, chips and ice cream were served by members and family of the Breckenridge Fire Department.
“I love it, working here,” Bar Manager Jennifer Muller said. She has been running the business while Kropp focuses on his treatments and getting well. “A lot of people jumped in, (and) it came together great,” she said.
The raffle board was run by the Campbell Lions Club. A board was $10 each with $500 cash for the winner and $500 going to owner Rick Kropp.
Auction items included gift baskets that provided a large selection to bid on. Some of the larger items included a Weber grill, a firepit and a Clam Fish House.
As people gathered to eat, drink and enjoy the atmosphere and company, musician Rick Fiedler from Rothsay, Minnesota, took to his guitar to entertain the crowd.
Free will offerings were made. Proceeds to Kropp and family will help ease the minds of Rick and family while he concentrates on getting well.
Rick and wife Steph have been foster parents for 15 years. Rick was also a member of the Breckenridge Fire Department for 23 years and the Campbell Fire Department for six years.
Additional donations can be made at Bell Bank under the Rick Kropp Fundraiser. Donations can also be mailed to Rick Kropp ℅ Number 9 Bar & Grill, 915 State Hwy 9, Campbell, MN, 56522.