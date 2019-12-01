Six entertainers are coming “Home for Christmas” this year.
The fifth annual “Magical Medora Christmas” show is returning to the Twin Towns Area. It will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 in Wahpeton.
Host Bill Sorensen, “Queen of the West” Emily Walter, singer-actor Job Christenson, bandleader Chad Willow and newcomers Kim Willow and Travis Smith will play the Bremer Bank Theatre on North Dakota State College of Science’s campus. The Bremer Bank Theatre is located in NDSCS’ Stern Cultural Center, along the campus’ south oval entrance.
“I’m looking forward to seeing friends and also showing off some of my friends,” Sorensen said. “I think they’re all very talented and I’m anxious for people to see them. We’re all about bringing a Christmas show out and making people smile.”
Smith, who played piano and banjo in the Medora Musical last summer, is eager to spread a message of joy and peace.
“I hope that we’ll take people away from whatever issues they’ve got in their lives. I hope it puts them in the mood for the holidays,” he said.
Tickets for “A Magical Medora Christmas” are $30 for adults and free for ages six and under. They’re currently for sale at www.medora.com or by calling 1-800-MEDORA-1. While tickets will be sold at the door, they are subject to availability.
“We’ve had lots of full houses since we began in 2015,” Sorensen said. “This year, six of our shows are already sold out.”
Christmas can often be remembered for commercialism and other meaningless things, Smith said. He wants the audience to forget all about that, even for just a little while.
“We want folks to come and enjoy some music,” he said. “They’ll hear some stories, get a little nostalgic. Even if it takes people away for just a minute, it’s going to leave them in a good mood.”
“A Magical Medora Christmas” will be performed 30 times this holiday season in 23 communities among four states. Sorensen and company, who began their tour Friday, Nov. 29, will travel through North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana.
There’s a lot of songs to sing and jokes to tell. Rehearsal might have been brief, but the Christmas tour participants know it’s all about the audience.
“It is just so exciting and humbling,” Sorensen said. “I’ve got a lady in Grafton, who’s 108 years old and she is just insistent on getting to the show this year. That’s heartwarming. Once, we had a guy who was there with his wife. He was just smiling the whole time, so happy. His wife said, ‘This is his last Christmas. He wanted to be sure to come to the show.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.