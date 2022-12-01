“Christmas Memories” is the newest holiday show with entertainers from Medora, North Dakota. It will be performed in 20 different North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota communities including the Twin Towns Area.

For nearly a decade, Medora Musical performers have brought family-friendly holiday fun when they’ve traveled. Christmas Memories includes a new featured act, The Waddington Brothers, along with longtime favorites like host Bill Sorensen and “Queen of the West” Emily Walter.



