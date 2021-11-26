The Magical Medora Christmas Tour is like the holidays themselves, Bill Sorenson said.
At least once during “Searching for Santa,” playing for one night only in Wahpeton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, the audience should feel like putting their arm around a loved one.
“There should be a moment like that,” Sorenson said. “There should also be a moment where you tear up a little. And then there should be moments that make you laugh.”
Sorenson is part of an eight-member troupe that is bringing the Magical Medora Christmas back for a tour of states including North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Minnesota. The past and present stars of the Medora Musical, one of Medora, North Dakota’s most popular family-friendly entertainment attractions, are performing 31 times in 22 Northern Plains communities.
“We found the time of our life finding Santa Claus and I know we’re all happy to have a Christmas that’s merrier and brighter,” Sorensen said. “I think we’re all looking forward to having a more normal Christmas.”
The Magical Medora Christmas will be performed in the Bremer Bank Theatre on North Dakota State College of Science’s campus. The Bremer Bank Theatre is located in NDSCS’ Stern Cultural Center, along the campus’ south oval entrance.
Adults can see the show for $39, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available online-only at Medora.com for most shows and at the door. Groups of 20 or more are eligible for a group discount. For more information, call 1-800-MEDORA-1.
“There are many ticket resellers and secondary markets for tickets,” the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation stated. “For the best seats and to eliminate the risk of fraud, get tickets through Medora.com or at an identified retailer (on Medora.com). Purchasing tickets from any ticket seller (not officially associated with the performance) runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets.”
Since 2015, “A Magical Medora Christmas Tour” has been a traveling holiday favorite. Audiences have been delighted by the show’s spirit, humor and expertly-performed music, all of which are hallmarks of the entertainment Medora itself offers travelers from around the world.
The 2021 tour cast includes Sorenson, Chad Willow, Amberly Rosen and five performers fresh off this year’s Medora Musical: Taylor Leet, J’Kobe Wallace, Jessica Brandish, Travis Smith and Adam Vogel. Brandish is especially excited about this year’s musical selections.
“We’ve got your classic Christmas favorites, some country and some bluegrass, plus a little more modern music. We’ve even got Christmas songs from everybody’s favorite movies. We’re just having a good time with the search for Santa,” she said.
Wallace, originally from Minot, North Dakota, will join Brandish in one of the show’s most beloved traditions, the tribute to America’s military and first responders.
“I am privileged to perform that song. I’m really honored to do it,” Brandish said.
Through the years, Twin Towns Area residents and visitors have been one of the Magical Medora Christmas Tour’s most loyal audiences. It’s a common sight to see the Bremer Bank Theatre either at or near capacity on the night of the Medora performance.
“We’re excited to be back in Wahpeton,” Sorenson said. “We’re looking forward to a big crowd. It’s fun, it’s anxious. I missed it last year. I missed doing the tour. You do it over time and you get to know people. It’s fun to see some of the same people coming back year after year.”
Even though the 2021 tour is Brandish’s first, she has high hopes for years of yuletide cheer.
“I’m looking forward to going into these communities and bringing a little bit of Medora into where folks live,” she said.
Sorenson, Brandish and all their friends will conclude their Christmas tour with a Thursday, Dec. 23 performance in Bismarck, North Dakota.
