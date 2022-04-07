The beginning of Kelsey Solberg’s time as the Breckenridge Public Library branch manager has been anything but ordinary.
What was meant to be a run of the mill job interview in February, left her stranded in a blizzard almost five hours after her interview ended. Fortunately, she was offered the job shortly after her phone interview, which was initially meant to be in-person, before the blizzard decided otherwise.
Growing up in Bismarck, North Dakota, Solberg didn’t know exactly what she wanted to do, so she tried everything. She had lots of friends throughout school because she knew people within almost every clique.
“I’m a people person. I like to think the best of everyone until they give me a reason not to think the best of them,” Solberg said.
She tried soccer, volleyball, dance, basketball and even joined a wrestling club for a season. Dance really spoke to her so she did that from kindergarten all the way to her senior year in high school.
After first grade she joined the dance company, Just for Kix, and spent the rest of her time dancing with them. While she went to competitions in team dance categories, she noticed a difference from other dance programs her peers were involved in.
“I liked Just for Kix because it was something more for fun, where we met for an hour once a week,” Solberg said. “Whereas the school dance teams were all about competition and having everything perfect.”
On top of trying every sport in the book, Solberg made sure she tried out as many performing arts as she could too. She learned to play the violin and then the clarinet, but dropped them both to focus on her own man-made instrument, and joined the choir.
She auditioned to be in a choir group when she was in middle school, and obviously made it in. Once she got to high school she had to audition again, however she made short work of it and was given a spot in the high school’s mixed choir.
Once Solberg made it to college she was determined to spend less time on the extracurricular activities, and focus her energy on her classes.
She graduated from Bismarck State College in 2011 where she got her Associate’s of Arts. Solberg originally was studying to become a surgical technologist until she realized how stressful a position in the medical field could be.
Being the person who is clamping the valves of the heart during surgery, which is keeping the patient alive, was not quite the right fit for Solberg. Which explains why she opted for a more general degree the first time around.
“I’ve always wanted to do something where I could help others… but I don’t know if the medical field is for me,” Solberg said.
After this, Solberg enrolled at Dickinson State University where she worked on getting a Bachelor’s degree of art and history with a minor in graphic design. This degree shaped the way she wanted to help people.
By working in a museum she would be able to put her history degree to use while interacting and assisting its patrons. However, Solberg didn’t realize until her job search that getting a job in her field would be nearly impossible without a degree higher than a bachelor’s.
“After graduating, it took me all summer to try and find a job where I could use my history degree,” Solberg said. “When you have just a bachelor’s in history it is really hard to find a job related to history.”
Once she realized she wasn’t able to find a museum job like she had dreamed, she began working at Barnes & Nobles. She worked there for about six years before she moved on to other work.
She has always loved reading but this job really showed her what it meant to get books into the hands of the public. In the time she worked there, she almost forgot about getting a graduate degree to move forward with her historian aspirations.
Realization struck and Solberg decided to push herself into the next phases of her life. She enrolled in an online master’s degree program through San Jose State University.
She began majoring in library and information sciences, and left her job at Barnes & Nobles to become an English as a Second Language (ESL) paraeducator in Mandan. Working and going through school was tough but Solberg was determined.
While working as an ESL paraeducator, Solberg recognized that she wanted to be a young adult librarian. This position would basically focus on books and novels tailored towards teens.
In March, her dream came true, partially. She was hired as the Breckenridge Public Library branch manager. Instead of tailoring her focus to teens, she now has an entire library to focus on.
Her onboarding began with a trip to a larger community library in Moorhead, Minnesota. Here she was able to train with other librarians and archivists in how to run the library she was now in charge of.
Luckily, Solberg wasn’t alone; she had the help of fellow Librarian, Samantha Albers who has worked at the library for the past five years.
She is still learning all the systems and titles in her library, but her background has made it easier to help the people utilizing the resource.
“I think my history degree has made it easier to help people with any reference questions,” Solberg said. “We don’t necessarily know all the answers, but we have the knowledge of databases to help people find all the answers.”
Make sure you participate in National Library Week and come down to meet the library’s newest addition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.