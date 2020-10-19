Republican Rep. Jeff Backer has served Minnesota House District 12A — which Wilkin County falls under — since his election in 2014. In 2018, he was challenged by Democratic-Farm-Labor candidate Murray Smart, but Backer won the election by 4,423 votes. Backer again faces Smart in 2020, and the two lifelong Minnesotans discussed how they are running differently amid a global pandemic.
Background
Incumbent Backer grew up in Browns Valley, Minnesota, and runs a small business there with his twin brother. Backer served on the Browns Valley City Council for four years before being elected mayor in 2004. He served as mayor until 2010, then ran for and was elected to a house seat in 2014.
“I believe people of Christian faith need to get involved [in politics],” Backer said. “And if you don’t get involved, then you can’t make changes or have your voice heard.”
Backer said his business and political backgrounds make him an ideal servant for the district.
Challenger Smart was born and raised in Windom, Minnesota, before moving to Beardsley, Minnesota, in 1979. There, he taught social studies, coached football and basketball and instructed driver’s ed. Smart also lived in Breckenridge, Minnesota, for 21 years and has worked as a school counselor for Breckenridge High School. Smart currently serves as government relations co-chair for the Minnesota School Counselors Association. He previously served as president of the association.
“Things seem to be (that) the party comes first and the people come second, which is absolutely backwards,” Smart said. “We need to elect people who will say, ‘We’re going to roll up our sleeves and focus on the people,’ and not worry so much about what party you belong to.”
Smart said people tend to assume he agrees with everything the Democratic party stands for, but he considers himself very financially conservative. He said he wants people to get to know him and what he believes in, rather than assign him a label.
Achievements and history
As government relations co-chair, Smart helped pass the Support Our Students Grant bill in 2016, which reserved $12.1 million for schools to apply for in order to hire student support personnel. The bill was written to ensure half of the funds went to rural Minnesota schools, but Smart said more like 52 percent of the grant recipients ended up being from rural Minnesota.
Smart said the bill garnered a lot of bipartisan support and both Republicans and Democrats want to see another, similar bill because student mental health issues have been exacerbated amid the pandemic.
Backer said some of his biggest achievements have been behind closed doors, for instance helping navigate the challenges constituents face with state government. Backer said one of the largest projects he has worked on was on funding for a nursing home bill. Backer said he also gets involved with school funding bills and Local Government Aid.
Backer has a public voting history due to his near-six years in state office. Backer voted “no” on a July 2020 bill that restricted public safety and law enforcement in their use of force. He also voted against a May 2020 bill on increasing the Minnesota Conservation Program's energy savings goal. Backer voted in favor of establishing a $35 copay for a month of insulin, a bill with bipartisan support, in April 2020. He also voted to pass a bill that established emergency provisions and local government flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic that same month.
Backer has historically voted against bills that help abortion services and has a mixed history of votes for education funding. His full voting record can be found at https://justfacts.votesmart.org/candidate/key-votes/122963/jeff-backer.
What they’re running on
Both candidates are strong proponents of affordable and accessible healthcare. Backer said there are some people in rural Minnesota, like Douglas County, who have to travel 60 miles or more to get to their clinic.
Backer is also running on making communities safer. He said he supports police and believes law and order must be restored. He is also pushing for equitable school funding since greater Minnesota areas tend to see less funding than metropolitan areas in the state.
Smart said healthcare needs to be driven by people and what they need, not by what insurance companies will allow them to have.
Along with Backer, Smart fully supports schools, especially since he worked in education for 37 years. Smart said former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, R-Minn., pulled money out of school districts when the state experienced a budget deficit. Ever since, Smart said schools are hurting and need more funding.
Smart said action needs to be taken soon to protect the environment, and he supports clean energy. He said there is too much evidence of climate change for anyone to continue to disbelieve in it.
“The Earth gives us life, and sadly we’re taking that life away, and that includes ours,” Smart said. “We have to do a better job of being stewards of what we have.”
Opinions on bonding bill passed Oct. 15
Smart was a proponent of the $1.87 billion bonding bill that passed in the state House Wednesday, Oct. 14 and the state Senate Thursday, Oct. 15. The bill needed bipartisan support, which it achieved. Smart said in his hometown of Beardsley there is a diversion project that needs to be fixed, and if it is not, the cost will fall on the citizens of the town. The bonding bill could fund the diversion project which would relieve the citizens of the majority of the cost. The bill could also offer financial relief to institutions affected by the pandemic, like schools and public works departments.
Smart said the Republicans in the House and Senate opposed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders so they held their vote on the bonding bill the first several times it was proposed. The bill became the leftovers of the regular session that ended in May 2020. This time around, there was enough Republican support in the House to carry the bill to the senate, Smart said.
Nearly all of the Republicans in the Senate (64-3) voted to pass the highly anticipated bill, presumably to protect their legislative positions in the shadow of an upcoming election. Farmers and business owners were asking for the bill, particularly section 179, which would allow businesses to deduct the full cost of equipment from their federal tax return, Smart said.
Backer voted no on the bonding bill when it was before the House because he opposed several parts of the bill, namely how much debt the state would incur from the bill’s passing. While he said he liked parts of the bill, like section 179, it was not enough to gain his vote.
Backer said it was a large bill with too many pieces and that it was unconstitutional by a lot of people’s standards. Backer said the bill also included $5.9 million to help fix the damage in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd earlier this year, which he did not agree with.
Plans if elected
Backer said the residents of District 12A work hard and live within their means, and state legislators need to do the same. Backer said with the bonding bill, tough decisions weren’t made. Backer said he hopes to balance the state budget without asking for more money from constituents.
“I’ve been told I work harder than any other state rep [representative] out there,” Backer said. “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”
Smart said if he is elected, everyone in the state will feel like they have adequate healthcare. He also said he will ensure schools are healthy, well-funded, have consistent broadband and can move forward. He is also eager to forge better relationships in the house and senate, disheartened by the fighting and malicious environment of politics.
“People [want to] feel like they’re being listened to,” Smart said. “We can’t just keep fighting, we have to roll up our sleeves and get it done.”
