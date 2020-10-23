U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (DFL-Minn.) was appointed to her seat in 2018 to complete a term following the resignation of former U.S. Sen. Al Franken, DFL-Minn. Now, approaching the end of Franken’s term, Smith is running against Republican challenger and former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis.
Also in the running are Kevin O'Connor (Legalize Marijuana Now Party of Minnesota) and Oliver Steinberg (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party of Minnesota).
Smith and Lewis debated some of the top issues the nation is facing earlier this month. Minnesota Public Radio moderator Mike Mulcahy asked the candidates questions about COVID-19, climate change, healthcare and immigration.
Opening statements
Lewis opened the debate talking about rumors the Democrats will try to pack the Supreme Court, which he deemed a dangerous and unconstitutional path. Lewis also spoke briefly about public safety in light of the murder of George Floyd earlier this year. Lewis said the country has smeared an entire profession because of a few bad apples, something that would not happen in any other job field.
Smith began by talking about the economic and health crisis COVID-19 has had on the country and how racial injustice must be addressed. She said she has helped pass over two dozen pieces of legislation and looks forward to serving Minnesota and the country again.
COVID-19
Smith said her approach in the senate has been bipartisan since COVID-19 affects everyone. She said the Trump administration has made a “disaster” out of the pandemic. She said rural areas and schools need the most help. Smith also said there needs to be a testing standard across the country and that a vaccine needs to be free.
Lewis said the first thing he would do if elected is vote for COVID-19 relief, something Smith has voted against in the senate. The legislation Smith voted against did not include help for schools, or state, local and tribal governments, she said. She does believe that another aid package must be passed. Lewis said he would’ve voted for all the aid packages, and above that, he will restart the economy.
Lewis said there cannot be more shutdowns, as it would cause another Great Depression. He said Smith would support a nationwide shutdown and federal mask mandate. Smith said there is no such thing as a nationwide shutdown and her plans simply include listening to doctors and doing what’s best for the people.
Public safety and police
Lewis said he and Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia reauthorized the Juvenile Justice Reform Act, which had been sitting dormant for 15 years. He said one injustice doesn’t solve another, and the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder have caused immense economic damage. He also reprimanded former Vice President Joe Biden for calling Antifa an idea rather than an organization.
Smith said everyone should feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods. The murder of Floyd shone a light on how that experience can differ depending on the color of one’s skin, she said. Smith supports common sense reforms that will bring more accountability to police systems, ban certain types of excessive force and a national registry for police misconduct. While she condemns violence and arson and looting, she said more so, she condemns white supremacy.
Climate change
Smith said amid the natural disasters, it’s obvious climate change is real and requires bold and swift action. She said in the senate she has worked on bipartisan legislation that expands research into renewable energy. She has offered legislation to create a clean energy standard. She said Minnesota can help lead the world in clean energy because of its biofuels. Renewable energy could even help create jobs in the state.
Lewis said he opposes the Green New Deal and rejoining the Paris Agreement because they disproportionately target the U.S. with punitive measures. He said the Green New Deal would cost $93 trillion in tax dollars, a number that originated from a conservative organization that broke down the cost of the deal over the next decade. Lewis said there is war on fossil fuels, and that other countries like China are nowhere near clean energy.
Supreme Court nomination
Smith said she did not want to comment on whether she would support packing the court if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed. Instead, she wants to focus on why the Republicans are pushing to confirm Barrett. Smith said if Barrett is confirmed, the Affordable Care Act is in danger of being ruled against, which would put millions of Americans out of healthcare.
Lewis condemned Smith for not giving an answer on packing the court, which he said is unconstitutional. He also said Barrett has been receiving inappropriate treatment from Democrats who are urging her to speak on how she would vote on the Affordable Care Act and other issues like abortion. Lewis said the president should be allowed to nominate a supreme court justice, and he stood by that in 2016 when Obama nominated Merrick Garland.
Immigration
Lewis said the refugee process for political persecution is a longstanding tradition in the U.S., and one he supports, but he is worried refugees are coming in on an open-border policy. He said immigration is expensive on American taxpayers and would like to see less resettlement.
Smith said refugees make Minnesota cities stronger and innovative. She said the senate needs to undo the administration’s immigration policy that has separated children from their parents at the border. Smith wants to reform the legal immigration system as well by creating a better path to citizenship.
Peaceful transfer of power
Smith said it is shocking that the question of whether there will be a peaceful transfer of power needs to be asked. A peaceful transfer of power is the bedrock of American democracy, she said.
Lewis said he will accept whatever the election results are, and that it’s Democrats who are threatening the peace, not Republicans.
Closing statements
Lewis said there was not a peaceful transfer of power in 2016, and the “leftist” mobs in the street and Democrats have made sure of that through their actions.
Smith said she is a doer not a talker, and compromise is a virtue not a vice, which is why she’s been able to achieve what she has in the senate. She said the U.S. cannot go down a path of division if they hope to achieve anything. She spoke directly to Minnesotans, saying she will fight for their rights, their healthcare and their lives.
