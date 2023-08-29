Members of Breckenridge’s class of ’63 reunite

Ninety-seven youth graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1963. Several of those former students came back for their 60th anniversary, recalling a more innocent era.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Several long-lived lifelong friends recently got together at Fourth Avenue Manor in Wahpeton. They are members of Breckenridge High School’s class of 1963, celebrating 60 years since graduation while Breckenridge and other Minnesota communities prepare for a new education year.

Ninety-seven youth graduated Thursday, May 30, 1963. They entered a world where the Gazette-Telegram, a forerunner to the Daily News, cost 10 cents an issue. Pop culture had endurance in those days. The seniors’ baccalaureate service, featuring local Lutheran minister Rev. R.D. Mellum and local Methodist minister Rev. Earl Troy, included the chorus singing Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 18-year-old song, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” A few days after graduation, Pope John XXIII died from cancer.

Fourth Avenue Manor, Wahpeton, recently hosted an assortment of adult Cowboys and Cowgirls who remembered 'the best time to be growing up in Breckenridge,' as Sylvia Peterson put it.


