Members of Breckenridge’s class of ’63 reunite

Several long-lived lifelong friends recently got together at Fourth Avenue Manor in Wahpeton. They are members of Breckenridge High School’s class of 1963, celebrating 60 years since graduation while Breckenridge and other Minnesota communities prepare for a new education year.
Ninety-seven youth graduated Thursday, May 30, 1963. They entered a world where the Gazette-Telegram, a forerunner to the Daily News, cost 10 cents an issue. Pop culture had endurance in those days. The seniors’ baccalaureate service, featuring local Lutheran minister Rev. R.D. Mellum and local Methodist minister Rev. Earl Troy, included the chorus singing Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 18-year-old song, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” A few days after graduation, Pope John XXIII died from cancer.
“That was before President Kennedy was shot, before the Beatles came, when I couldn't wait to join the Peace Corps, and I thought I'd never find a guy as great as my dad,” states the opening narration to “Dirty Dancing,” providing an even more succinct and evocative picture.
Sylvia Peterson is a member of that class of 1963. She remembers it as “the best time to be growing up in Breckenridge.”
“We could walk, ride bikes and just be with friends and have a good time,” Peterson said. “One of our memories was walking the one block to Ray's Grocery Store from the then-high school during noon hour for ice cream or penny candy.
Even change was valued in those days, as Sharon Josephson explains.
“In this room, we had three ‘potlucks,’” she said. “The girls would get together before football games, basketball games or track events. We would have a collective dinner at one of the person’s houses and then we’d go to that sporting event. We would collect the money from the pop bottles, 2 center apiece, and then we’d save up for something that was appropriate, like a sweater that all 13 girls or all 20 girls could wear. It was a crazy bunch.”
Many members of Breckenridge’s class of 1963 have known each other for nearly 75 years. They’ve played together, whether it was on playgrounds and courts or eventually around tables. They’ve partied together in their youth and as adults.
“Last time we got together was last year,” Josephson said. “We had a slumber party at my lake house. Eleven of the 13 girls were still there.”
After more than 60 years, the memories vary. But when they’re strong, they’re unmistakable.
“Some of the math stays with me,” Mike Hasbargen said.
During elementary school, Hasbargen said behind Josephson, who was then known as Sharon Harvego. The friends remembered a fifth grade teacher, Miss Jones, who was a strict disciplinarian.
“She called me out one day,” Hasbargen said. “‘Come out to the hall.’ I go out in the hall. She puts me against the wall, straightens my collar out and says, ‘Now go back in there and be a gentleman.’ I thought I was dead meat. She fooled me.”
“It was probably something between you and me,” Josephson joked about why Hasbargen got the teacher’s attention.
There were less potentially frightening moments, of course. Hasbargen has fond memories of his sixth grade teacher reading aloud Lucy Maud Montgomery’s collective works. Starting with “Anne of Green Gables,” it was 50 minutes daily of Anne Shirley, Marilla Cuthbert and the people of Avonlea, Prince Edward Island, Canada, all before a class of 23 preteens from Minnesota.
“I became a reader after that,” Hasbargen said.
Reading had its benefits. Once books were completed, students wrote reports. The students with the best reports got to be interviewed on local radio.
Mike Hasbargen attended the reunion with his wife, Vernae. Josephson joked that she felt a little sorry for all the “poor spouses” having to attend their mate’s reunion.
“They must be thinking, ‘Who are all these old people?’” she said. “Today, as I was getting ready to come, I said, ‘How do I look?’ And my husband said, ‘Everybody already knows exactly how old you are. They probably know when your birthday is. It’s no big deal.’”
The potlucks, however — those were big deals.
“Every potluck adopted boys,” Josephson said.
“I was adopted and I didn’t know about it?” an amused Hasbargen asked.
“Mike, you’ve got to get back in time,” Josephson said.
You can take the Cowboys and Cowgirls out of the ‘60s, but evidently, you can only take so much of the ‘60s out of the Cowboys and Cowgirls.