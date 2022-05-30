Memorial Day observed throughout Wahpeton
Frank Stanko • Daily News

Members of the Wahpeton American Legion Hafner-Miller-Ross Post 20 and Woody Keeble VFW Post 4324, Women's Auxiliary and Wilkin County Honor Guard took part in the traditional Memorial Day service on and around the Dakota and Minnesota Avenue Bridge. The observance began at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30 following events throughout Richland County, N.D., and Wilkin County, Minn.

Fairview and Calvary cemeteries, Wahpeton, recently hosted volunteers. The graves of deceased veterans received American flags. By the time of Monday's observances, Fairview Cemetery was ready to host respectful participants.
The Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton, is the site of many memorials. Its latest addition, currently featuring the inscription block from downtown's former National Guard armory, will receive extra images and information and be dedicated at a to-be-announced date.
'We gather on Memorial Day to pay our respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,' wrote U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. 'We remember their honor and commitment to this country, and we support the families and loved ones that these heroes left behind. We live in the greatest country in the world, with freedoms and liberties unlike any other, and that couldn’t be possible without the brave men and women who have stepped forward to put their lives on the line to protect this great nation. May God bless them, and may God bless America.'


