While getting older isn’t a bad thing by any account, many agree that the cognitive decline often exacerbated by dementia can be exceptionally challenging.
Recent studies by Columbia University researchers found that 10% of people more than 65 years old have dementia, while another 22% experience mild cognitive impairment. These numbers increase threefold among people in their 90s. With one in 10 seniors experiencing dementia and more experiencing mental impairment, it’s important to know the facts and options for care.
What is dementia?
Dementia is not a disease, but an umbrella term for cognitive impairment caused by abnormal brain changes, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Often it’s characterized by the loss of memory or other cognitive abilities that may impact daily life.
What is Alzheimer's disease?
Alzeheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia; approximately 60-80% of dementia cases are classified as Alzeheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Other forms include vascular, lewy body, frontotemporal, Huntington’s and mixed dementia with more than one cause.
Who does this affect?
While many who have dementia are older adults, it is not considered to be a normal part of aging. Dementia deals with damage to or the loss of nerve cells in the brain, meaning technically anyone can be affected. Scientists have found that folks whose families have a history of dementia may be more likely to experience it themselves.
What signs should I be looking for?
The signs of dementia can vary greatly between individuals, especially depending on the condition’s progression, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Some easily-identifiable signs may include issues with short-term memory, keeping track of personal items, paying bills, traveling or planning and preparing meals.
When is the right time to get help?
The signs may seem obvious, there is no single test to determine if someone has dementia. Physicians must examine medical histories, consult laboratory tests and observe the changes in day-to-day thinking and behaviors, to make an apt diagnosis. For that reason, experts recommend seeking care as soon as possible to determine the cause.
What does memory care look like? What is its purpose?
While there is no cure for most progressive dementias, such as Alzeheimer’s, treatments can be administered to reduce cognitive decline and improve quality of life. This may slow the progression of the condition, but will not stop it entirely. This is why access to effective and safe memory care is important. This care provides those experiencing cognitive decline a place where they can follow set routines and live in a safe, structured environment, which is shown to decrease mental anxiety or stress in those experiencing dementia.
Where can I get the right care?
Some may feel more comfortable taking care of their loved ones at home, however, many communities offer several quality memory care facilities to choose from. In Breckenridge, one of these facilities includes Pioneer Cottages, which offers short-term and long-term stay options. Pioneer Cottages staff are specially trained in the fundamentals of memory loss, its related physical and behavioral changes, and the personal needs of those in their care, according to their website.
