A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 23 at 3 p.m. - March 24 at 9 a.m.
· Man in his 20s from Dunn County, travel
· Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, travel
P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 24 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
· Man in his 70s from Cass County, under investigation
· Man in his 90s from Cass County , under investigation
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
1602 – Total Tested (+162 individuals from yesterday)
1566 – Negative (+158 individuals from yesterday)
36 – Positive (+4 individuals new from yesterday)
7– Hospitalized (+3 individuals new from yesterday)
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
COVID-19 Positive Test Results for March 24, 2020
A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 23 at 3 p.m. - March 24 at 9 a.m.
· Man in his 20s from Dunn County, travel
· Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation
P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 24 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
· Man in his 70s from Cass County, under investigation
· Man in his 90s from Cass County , under investigation
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
1602 – Total Tested (+162 individuals from yesterday)
1454 – Negative (+158 individuals from yesterday)
36 – Positive (+4 individuals new from yesterday)
7– Hospitalized (+3 individuals new from yesterday)
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.