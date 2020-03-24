A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 23 at 3 p.m. - March 24 at 9 a.m.

· Man in his 20s from Dunn County, travel

· Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, travel

P.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 24 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

· Man in his 70s from Cass County, under investigation

· Man in his 90s from Cass County , under investigation

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

1602 – Total Tested (+162 individuals from yesterday)

1566 – Negative (+158 individuals from yesterday)

36 – Positive (+4 individuals new from yesterday)

7– Hospitalized (+3 individuals new from yesterday)

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

