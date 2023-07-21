Mental health is an important part of overall health. Mental health can affect decision-making and how people act and relate to others. Despite this, many people do not take mental health seriously nor make it as big a priority as physical health.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, approximately 18 percent of adults in the United States experience a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year. Mental and behavior disorders are some of the leading causes of disability in the United States.
Despite racial and ethnic groups overall having lower concentrations of mental disorders than whites, minority groups face a higher burden of disability from mental disorders and a disparity in access to care. In a 1999 report titled, “Mental Health: A Report of the Surgeon General” and its supplement, “Mental Health, Culture, Race and Ethnicity,” racial and ethnic minority groups were found to have less acess to mental health services than whites. Minority groups also were less likely to receive care when needed, and if treated, the quality of care was often subpar. Despite this report being issued more than 20 years ago, not much has changed,. The National Alliance on Mental Illness says in the most recent National Healthcare Quality and Disparities Reports, racial and ethnic miniorities still have less access to quality mental health services.
The APA indicates that lack of cultural understanding by some medical providers can contribute to misdiagnosis of mental illness in people from ethnically diverse populations. Mental illness also may be underdiagnosed. As a result, minority groups in the United States are often more likely than whites to delay or avoid mental health treatment for their conditions. Additional factors that affect treatment for mental health issues include language barriers and the stigma surrounding mental illness.
There are ways around these obstacles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends depression screening for all patients and suggests mental health information be made readily available to patients at health care facilities. Helping to remove the stigma around mental illness also can help, and starts with schools, families and communities being more open and honest about mental health issues and needs.
Minority groups may experience lower rates of mental illness in general, but misdiagnosis, lack of access to care and insufficient care can compound issues regarding mental health care for racially and ethnically diverse groups.