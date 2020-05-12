Lawrence Merbach, whose 55 years in education have included 50 total years with North Dakota State College of Science, concluded the 2019-20 education year on Friday, May 8.
Merbach, 81, is a mathematics and science professor. While classes have concluded, Merbach is spending the week of Monday, May 11 giving tests. Although his retirement takes effect July 2, there’s not much set in stone.
“I’m looking forward to redefining my goals, who I am and what I do,” Merbach said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m going to start all over again.”
Despite his retirement, Merbach has been asked to teach Calculus III for the fall semester. He plans on doing so, wife Renelle Bertsch said.
“I’m always amazed at his boundless energy. This man never sits down, except to bring me a cup of coffee and sit and talk a while. His patience, his thoughtfulness and his positive outlook — he really has been a great addition to my life,” Bertsch said.
Merbach has shown a tremendous passion for education, according to NDSCS President Dr. John Richman.
“He has impacted countless students over the years with his incredible talents and his commitment to helping his students achieve their very best,” Richman said. “He has truly demonstrated the college’s life values and it has been a privilege to work with him. I thank him for his dedication to NDSCS and congratulate him on his retirement.”
Ken Kompelien is dean of NDSCS’ arts, science and business division. Merbach, he said, has brought a high level of excellence to teaching and learning day after day.
“He teaches mathematics at the highest level and at the entry level equally well, and it takes a very gifted instructor to be able to do that,” Kompelien said. “Mr. Merbach has personified the college’s approach of meeting students where they are at and maximizing their potential, and he has done an amazing job.”
Merbach simply loves teaching, according to colleague Dr. William Shay.
“Larry was always one who wanted to make both the college better and make his students better,” Shay said.
Countless students and teachers have adjusted to distance learning and Merbach is no exception. His classroom has gone from the college to the internet.
“I’ve got three computers going in my office at home here,” Merbach said. “Every day, I send invites to students to join the class. It’s similar to Zoom. We proceed with discussing what we’d be going through in class.”
Distance learning requires much work. Merbach taught five separate classes this semester.
“Larry has never sat down to teach in 50 years,” Bertsch said. “He’s always walked around the room. These last several months, he’s been sitting down in his office, with the computers and the handheld white board. I’m amazed at how he adjusted. I’m amazed at his boundless energy and his ability to adapt.”
Still, there are things Merbach has missed.
“It wasn’t too bad when it was just going to the classroom and talking to the students. I’m going to miss the students. I’m going to miss the new students, the looks on their faces,” Merbach said.
A new student has a look of hesitation. He or she might be wondering just how they’re going to be successful. Over the years, Merbach has watched them grow and catch on, seeing good students improve.
“I’m going to miss that moment, their ‘a-ha!’ moment,” he said.
Harvey Link is vice president for academic affairs at NDSCS. He considers Merbach a consummate professional.
“He was always student-focused and had a gift for sharing knowledge in a manner that brought out the best in his students,” Link said. “He removed fear from challenging subject matter and by holding his students to extremely high standards, he helped them achieve more than they thought they could.”
Merbach and Bertsch celebrated their 39th anniversary in January. Their marriage has been a really enjoyable adventure, she said. It’s included their four total children, six grandchildren and numerous men and women who’ve had Merbach as a professor.
“There must be thousands of them,” Bertsch said. “They present themselves everywhere. They’re working at Costco, they’re at the airport in Paris, they’re at NDSCS social events. They all come out of the woodwork to tell me how he got them through calculus or statistics. ‘I was so nervous, but he got me through that class.’”
Originally from Drake, North Dakota, Merbach is the middleborn of three sons. He first considered a career in teaching during his senior year of high school. At age 17, however, Merbach joined the U.S. Air Force.
“I spent most of my time overseas, with 10 months in Guam, six months in Italy and six months in Spain,” he said. “My home base was Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. I operated radio stations in Spain and Italy.”
Merbach lived off-base in Pisa, Italy. Decades later, he and Bertsch revisited familiar locations and people.
“We get to the hotel and there was the same gentleman who owned it when Larry lived there,” Bertsch said. “He was this heavyset man. I was told to stay where I was while Larry made sure this was the place. I watched through the window and I saw that guy, Mario, pick him up and throw him into the air like he was a little toddler. I wasn’t sure what was going on at first. We had just the experience of a lifetime.”
Following his Air Force experience, Merbach studied at the University of North Dakota.
“I had gotten into electronics and I went to UND to pursue a study in electrical engineering,” Merbach said. “It got to between my sophomore and junior year when I decided I would rather work with people. I had enough match and science courses and I decided I would go into teaching with my mathematics major.”
Following three years teaching in Fairmount, North Dakota, Merbach joined NDSCS in 1966. He spent 10 years with the college, followed by two years building homes in eastern North Dakota and two years teaching at what is now Williston State College. In 1980, Merbach returned to NDSCS.
“I had my old job back, my old desk and my old set of keys,” he said.
Working in the homebuilding industry had a rewarding effect on Merbach’s teaching.
“I learned that it takes a little bit longer for one to personally learn new tasks,” he said. “I learned to be more patient with the students, be more through with my presentations. I was trying to get the students to work, sending them to the board. I started allowing them to talk amongst themselves, watching as they’d explain what needs to be done and figure out how to solve the problem.”
Merbach and Bertsch have faced challenges, they said. Their family included his three prior children, David, Jim and Linda, and their daughter, Stephanie. The couple would lose Linda and David to cancer.
“I thought Larry was a gift to my life and those three definitely were,” Bertsch said. “I attempted to crawl into bed and stay there after both of those passings. It was Larry who got up to the bed and said I had to get out of it to honor them. I never would have gotten out of bed without Larry.”
A grandfather of six, Merbach said he is looking forward to spending more time with them. He’s spent decades with youth including his family, his students and more than 250 first-time flyers with the Young Eagles program.
“He would go to Fargo, he would go to Casselton. He went all over. NDSCS has been one of the best adventures for him and so has flying those kids,” Bertsch said.
Flying has been one of the things Merbach loves.
“I’m a pilot. I love getting out and flying around. I enjoy seeing the sights,” he said.
Merbach has a unique philosophy of teaching the students in front of him, said Shannon King, chair of NDSCS’ mathematics and science department.
“No matter their skill level in mathematics, all of his students have received the same level of care and attention,” King said. “I have told more than one student: Mr. Merbach could teach calculus to a rock and the rock would enjoy the experience.”
Bertsch marvels at Merbach’s energy. He walks two miles a day and seeks to complete a mile in 16 minutes. He took a Pilates class with Bertsch and was the only man participating.
“He’s a darn good dancer. He loves to dance,” she said.
NDSCS is scheduled to hold a commencement ceremony on Aug. 21, 2020.
“I’ve never been a good philosopher,” Merbach said. “I’d just say to the graduates, relax, enjoy life and do what you want to do.”
