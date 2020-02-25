Message of unity at District 25 Democratic event

Unity, rather than any campaign’s message, led the conversation at the District 25 Democratic-Nonpartisan League Convention.
Held Sunday, Feb. 23 at The Boiler Room, Wahpeton, the convention did not feature any representatives for individual presidential or state office candidates. The convention did include a message from state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, who spoke about the necessity of unity.
“We’re at a divisive time in our history that is unlike no other time before,” Mitskog said. “We have great opportunities to remind the people what our Democratic NPL party stands for. We are the party of the people.”
Mitskog spoke on behalf of state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, D-District 26, who is running for re-election. Dotzenrod is one of several national, state and district candidates whose races will be decided on Nov. 3, 2020.
The North Dakota Democratic-NPL is scheduled to hold its state convention from March 19-22 in Minot. Prior to the convention, the party will hold its presidential caucuses on Tuesday, March 10.
District 25 Democrats can vote at the Wahpeton Community Center between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 10. Voters can also participate by mail, which has grown in popularity according to party leaders.
“I love the process,” said Michael Taylor, executive director of the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League. “Right now (as of Sunday), we have over 2,000 ballots already turned in.”
Voters have until Tuesday, Feb. 25 to request a mail-in caucus ballot. More information is available at demnpl.com.
Zech and Nicole Andersen, Oxbow, North Dakota, attended the district convention. Elected delegates to the state convention, the pair expressed an interest in attending the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Traditionally, the challenging party holds its national convention first. The Democrats are scheduled to meet in Milwaukee from July 13-16, 2020. The Republicans will hold their convention from August 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“I think it’s important that you know about the candidates before you start voting,” Nicole Andersen said.
Zech Andersen agreed, saying the couple have watched debates and looked into the candidates’ platforms and policies.
The District 25 Democratic Convention was held the same day as presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., spoke in Fargo. While he didn’t give a speech, Nick Schmit visited the convention and spoke with participants. Schmit is senior North Dakota advisor for the presidential campaign of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
Taylor is optimistic that more national candidates will visit North Dakota.
“It’s cool that our caucus is earlier than it was in 2016,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of interest from presidential candidates in staking a claim in the state.”
With elections approaching, look to Daily News for updated coverage of campaigns, candidates and items under consideration in North Dakota, Minnesota and across America.
