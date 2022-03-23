“Dig through the ditches and burn through the witches, I slam in the back of my Dragula,” are not lyrics I expect any 70-something great grandmother to know. They are the chorus of “Dragula,” a song by singer-songwriter and filmmaker Rob Zombie. I know this because I’ve been a fan of his music for decades. Zombie is known for his horror and sci-fi themed work.
When my coworker alerted me to a TikTok video of a local senior performing this song, I was floored. I found it and watched it over and over.
Judy Wanek, 76, Breckenridge, Minnesota, has been singing this karaoke song for about 20 years. Last week, she sang it in Fargo at the Sons of Norway Trollwood Lounge and was captured on video by several of the guests there. One, @aprilbaumsaway, shared it on TikTok, and now it’s gone viral. As of Wednesday, March 23, it had more than 2.3 million views.
How in the world does Wanek — a petite, white-haired senior with sparkling blue eyes — know about Rob Zombie and this song? I needed answers, fast.
She told me about first hearing the song when she went to karaoke in Hankinson, North Dakota, two decades ago. A guy sang it and she thought, “Whoa! What is that? My eyes popped open,” she said.
When asked what about the song she liked specifically, she said, “the beat.”
Zombie’s music, though heavy metal, generally has danceable grooves.
“It’s a song I like,” Wanek said. “Not many people my age like that kind of music. I thought, I bet if I went home and practiced, I could do it.”
She learned the lyrics and started performing “Dragula,” which is the only Zombie song she has heard up until this week, when I introduced her to “Thunder Kiss 65.” As we sat on her couch and watched the video, she said she could probably learn that one, too.
Before she chooses to sing “Dragula,” at karaoke nights, she first asks the audience if they’ve ever heard of Rob Zombie. She will only sing it if the crowd is familiar with the song, otherwise she’ll choose others to perform. And perform, she does. She even mimics Zombie’s growly voice!
Wanek was interviewed on Jay Thomas’ WDAY AM radio show and he told her that Rob Zombie has reportedly seen the video of her performance and liked it. She was tickled to hear it.
The retired mother of two, grandmother of four and great-grandmother of one is young at heart and her karaoke performance confirms that.
Wanek said she was shy when she first began singing years ago. She would only perform karaoke when there was a small audience of five or six people. As time went on, she got more comfortable. She now goes with friends several times a month to sing karaoke at several spots in Fargo. Wanek said she used to sing in the Twin Towns years ago, but doesn’t know of any place here offering it now. She knows a lot of people who enjoy singing, and hopes one of our restaurants or bars will consider adding it.
“It would be a big draw,” she said.
Wanek loves singing and her advice to anyone who wants to try karaoke but may have stage fright is to just do it.
“You have to try it. It gives you something to do. When you’re doing karaoke, there’s generally someone there with you, and that can relax you,” she said. “You can watch other people sing, and some are really good!”
