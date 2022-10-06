Michael Porter running for Campbell-Tintah School Board
Michael Porter

Three seats on the Campbell-Tintah School Board are up for grabs in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Four candidates vie for a spot, yet none of them are incumbents, meaning come 2023 the school board will have three fresh faces.

One candidate looking to fill a seat is Tintah, Minnesota native Michael Porter. Not only did he graduate from the same school in 2004, his children now attend as well.



