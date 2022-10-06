Michael Porter running for Campbell-Tintah School Board

Three seats on the Campbell-Tintah School Board are up for grabs in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Four candidates vie for a spot, yet none of them are incumbents, meaning come 2023 the school board will have three fresh faces.
One candidate looking to fill a seat is Tintah, Minnesota native Michael Porter. Not only did he graduate from the same school in 2004, his children now attend as well.
“I understand the challenges Campbell-Tintah faces as a small school district,” Porter said in an email. “I’m willing to work together with the community to help the school continue into the future.”
As a small school, Campbell-Tintah has just a few hundred students throughout all grades hailing from four surrounding counties. The 2022 graduating class consisted of 11 students.
With that experience in mind, Porter is running for the school board because he cares for his community.
“I’m running for the school board because I care about the community I live in and I want to see our community thrive and succeed,” Porter said in an email. “We need creative ideas and solutions to help support our students and staff.”
If elected, Porter will be required to attend monthly school board meetings held at 8 p.m. every second Wednesday. According to recent school board meeting minutes, the last main action the board took included hiring of staff and setting the preliminary tax levy.
“I would hope to address current issues many small school districts are facing like lack of transportation, supporting school staff and employees and getting our students the opportunities they deserve including academics, athletics and extracurricular activities,” Porter said in an email.
His opponents in this election will include Ben Loll, Shana Klindt and Eric Punt.
Daily News will continue to contact election candidates for contested races and publish them when they're available.
