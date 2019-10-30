Michelle Fischbach gains support in Congress bid

A Minnesota candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives continues to gain endorsements.
Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Minnesota House Leader Kurt Daudt endorsed Republican Michelle Fischbach, former state senator and lieutenant governor, on Oct. 28.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy along with other Republican leaders and seventh district legislators have also endorsed Fischbach.
Fischbach announced in early September that she will challenge the Democratic incumbent. U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson has served the people of Minnesota’s seventh congressional district since 1991.
Peterson has defeated a string of Republican candidates for 15 terms. However, recent Republican support and the latest quarterly federal fundraising show a formidable Fischbach may be up for the challenge of taking stalwart Peterson’s congressional seat in the House of Representatives.
Fischbach reported raising approximately $100,000 in her first 27 days in the race. Peterson, who hasn’t announced whether he’s seeking re-election, has raised approximately $159,000.
“Michelle Fischbach is a principled conservative leader who will defend the constitution and represent the values of western Minnesota,” Gazelka said.
“Michelle Fischbach is a fighter who has dedicated herself to serving her community. She has the experience to get things done in Washington and will work with President Trump to keep America great,” said Daudt.
Peterson has been an advocate for farmers and small business owners, and a leader of federal tax policy and conservation issues. Peterson is Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and has been a leader on the last four Farm Bills passed through Congress. He is a member of the conservative Democrats Blue Dog Coalition, which concentrates on fiscal responsibility and pragmatic government policies.
Fischbach has noted in speeches that she will work with President Trump to secure the border and fight against “Democrats’ socialist agenda and keep America great.”
Fischbach served as the Republican lieutenant governor of Minnesota from 2018-2019 and the former Republican member of the Minnesota State Senate, representing District 13 from 1997-2018.
In addition to Fischbach, other Republican primary candidates are Noel Collis, Dave Hughes, Joel Novak, and Jayesun Sherman. There are no Democratic candidates filed to run against Peterson in the 2020 election at this time.
The candidate elected will serve a two-year term representing the people in the seventh district. Also referred to as a congressman or congresswoman, a representative’s primary duties include introducing, debating, and voting on bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees.
The seventh congressional district covers nearly all of the western side of Minnesota. It includes: Becker, Big Stone, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Lac qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Roseau, Sibley, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine counties. Portions of Beltrami, Cottonwood, and Stearns counties are also within the district.
The Congressional primary election is Aug. 11, 2020.
The general election is Nov. 3, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.