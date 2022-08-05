Michelle Fischbach running for U.S. Representative in Minnesota’s District 7
Michelle Fischbach

 Leah Herman

Rep. Michelle Fischbach-R is the incumbent and only Republican running for a chance to be elected as a U.S. Representative in Minnesota’s District 7. She has a long history in Minnesota’s government, serving as a state senator for 20 years before taking over as lieutenant governor in 2018. She then unseated the longtime DFL-incumbent for the position she sits in now, in 2020.

The self-described proven conservative leader and Trump-endorsed candidate serves in the U.S. House Committees on Agriculture, Judiciary and Rules. In her past year in congress, she has sided with the Republican minority most often, notably voting no on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Equality Act, the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021 and voting against the impeachment of past president Donald Trump. According to Ballotpedia, the most notable votes in 2021 that Fischbach voted in favor of are the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.



