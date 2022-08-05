Michelle Fischbach running for U.S. Representative in Minnesota’s District 7

Rep. Michelle Fischbach-R is the incumbent and only Republican running for a chance to be elected as a U.S. Representative in Minnesota’s District 7. She has a long history in Minnesota’s government, serving as a state senator for 20 years before taking over as lieutenant governor in 2018. She then unseated the longtime DFL-incumbent for the position she sits in now, in 2020.
The self-described proven conservative leader and Trump-endorsed candidate serves in the U.S. House Committees on Agriculture, Judiciary and Rules. In her past year in congress, she has sided with the Republican minority most often, notably voting no on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Equality Act, the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021 and voting against the impeachment of past president Donald Trump. According to Ballotpedia, the most notable votes in 2021 that Fischbach voted in favor of are the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.
Fischbach’s campaign website indicates the issues she plans to focus on are protecting life, defending the Second Amendment, securing our borders, supporting our farmers, honoring our veterans, backing the blue and fixing our broken healthcare system. According to her official website, she is a fierce defender of Second Amendment rights and holds a 100% anti-abortion voting record.
These views have garnered her more than 40 political endorsements and nearly 20 organizational endorsements. Most notably from U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, the Fraternal Order of Police and the Congressional District 7 Republican Party.
Fischbach has no opponents in the upcoming primary election and will face off in November against Travis Johnson-Legal Marijuana Now and either Jill Abahsain-DFL or Alycia Gruenhagen-DFL, depending on who wins in the DFL primary.
Daily News put out a call to Fischbach but did not recieve a response for comment.
Primary elections will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, throughout Minnesota. Daily News plans to have the preliminary results from Wilkin County published the same night.
