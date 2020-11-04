Michelle Fischbach takes U.S. House seat from Rep. Collin Peterson

Republican challenger Michelle Fischbach won the Minnesota District 7 U.S. House seat against Rep. Collin Peterson (D) by nearly 50,000 votes on the evening of Nov. 3, 2020.
Fischbach secured 53.51 percent of votes by the end of the night, while Peterson held onto 39.73 percent of the votes. Peterson has served as district 7 representative for the past 30 years.
Fischbach was the Trump-endorsed candidate for district 7. She previously served as Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota, following the resignation of her predecessor. Fischbach was also the first woman to serve as President of the Minnesota Senate, and served in the state senate for 22 years.
“I am honored to have the outpouring of support from Minnesota families across the Seventh
Congressional District," Fischbach said following her win. “Today, hardworking men and women from western Minnesota made their voices heard and showed that they will no longer accept Collin Peterson as their representative. I am grateful for the support and am excited to hit the ground running in Washington to work on behalf of Minnesota.”
Fischbach won 191,806 of the votes out of 1,329 precincts reported, and Peterson won 142,417 of the votes. Peterson served in the Minnesota State Senate for 10 years before taking his long-held position in congress in 1991.
“I'd like to thank the people of the Seventh District for their support over the years,” Peterson said in a statement following his loss. “Serving them in Washington DC has been a great honor, and I respect their decision to move in a different direction. We ran a strong and positive campaign, but with the President winning this district by 30 points again, and the millions in outside money that was spent to attack me, the partisan tilt of this district was just too much to overcome.”
Sen. Tina Smith (DFL-Minn.) once again secured her seat in the U.S. Senate, following a close win against Republican challenger Jason Lewis on Nov. 3. Smith received 48.76 percent of the votes compared to Lewis’ 43.5 percent.
Smith served as Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota in the term before Fischbach. Smith assumed office in the U.S. Senate following a special election after U.S. Sen. Al Franken (DFL-Minn.) resigned.
“Almost three years ago, I became your United States Senator, and two years ago you elected me to this job,” Smith said in a statement following her win. “I am honored, and grateful, that you have re-elected me to serve you in Washington for six years. And every week I will go to work thinking about you, and working for you.”
Smith continued by wishing her opponent Lewis and his family well, and commending him for a hard-fought race. She spoke directly to Minnesotans who voted for Lewis, and said although they may not always agree, she will listen to them and fight for them.
Daily News attempted to reach Jason Lewis, but he was unavailable for comment.
Lewis tweeted, “THANK YOU for supporting me in our fight for the U.S. Senate. Means more than you know! I called Tina Smith last night to congratulate her. We must continue holding those in power accountable & we must help @realDonaldTrump win by fighting back against the left's dirty tricks!” in the afternoon of Nov. 4.
Regionally, Rep. Jeff Backer (R) was reelected to his district 12A state house seat, once again defeating Democratic-Farm-Labor Challenger Murray Smart in a landslide win on Nov. 3. Backer received 66.83 percent of the votes, while Smart received 33.09 percent.
Backer has served Minnesota House District 12A — which Wilkin County falls under — since his election in 2014. In 2018, he was challenged by Smart, and Backer won the election by 4,423 votes. This year, Backer won the election by over twice as many votes as Smart. Backer received 14,702 votes out of the 147 precincts reported and Smart received 7,280 votes.
Backer said he was surprised by the amount of votes he received over Smart. It goes to show he represents voters’ values and interests, he said in an interview with Daily News following his win.
“I’m really appreciative and honored that the voters supported me like they did. Obviously I’m on the right page with the voters to have that type of overwhelming support,” Backer said.
Backer said he wants voters to know they can easily reach out to him via phone call, text or email, and he is here to serve them. Backer also said he respects Smart for putting in the time and responsibility for something he believes in.
Smart said no matter the outcome, everyone needs to realize the issues don’t end. Everything he believes needs attention still needs to be addressed following Backer’s win. Smart emphasized a need for a strong economy, affordable healthcare, well-funded schools, clean energy and better infrastructure. He mentioned his hometown of Beardsley’s diversion project received no funding from the bonding bill, and it could cost his community anywhere from $600,000 to $1.5 million.
Smart said he wants to see Backer address infrastructural needs and the pandemic, as it wreaks havoc in rural Minnesota communities. Finally, Smart implored new and reelected members of the state house and senate to work together in the upcoming term.
“We have to stop this partisan bickering,” Smart said. “We need to roll up our sleeves and get to work on the issues that affect everybody. It doesn’t do us any good to call each other names and do those kinds of things.”
Sen. Torrey Westrom (R) won the District 12 Minnesota State Senate position once again, entering his third term in the seat. Westrom ran against Democratic-Farm-Labor candidate Jill Abahsain, a newcomer to politics.
Westrom received nearly three times the amount of votes as Abahsain, and ended the night with 74.07 percent of votes secured. Abahsain received 25.86 percent of the votes out of the 208 precincts reported.
Daily News attempted to reach Westrom multiple times, but he was unavailable for comment.
