Michigan man charged with intent to deliver opiate, depressant

Smith

Joseph Cornelius Smith II, 22, Algonac, Michigan, made his initial appearance Thursday, April 27 before Richland County District Court.

Smith has been charged with one count each of possessing Oxycodone, a Schedule II opiate, with the intent to deliver, a class B felony, and possessing alprazolam, a Schedule IV depressant, with the intent to deliver.



