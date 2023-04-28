Michigan man charged with intent to deliver opiate, depressant

Joseph Cornelius Smith II, 22, Algonac, Michigan, made his initial appearance Thursday, April 27 before Richland County District Court.
Smith has been charged with one count each of possessing Oxycodone, a Schedule II opiate, with the intent to deliver, a class B felony, and possessing alprazolam, a Schedule IV depressant, with the intent to deliver.
Based on a Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) Drug Task Force investigation, Smith allegedly willfully possessed both substances and intended to deliver them. The charges are related to a March 17, 2022 incident in Wahpeton.
Law enforcement officers were dispatched on March 17 to a Wahpeton residence on the report that someone there was overdosing on drugs. A resident told an officer that Smith was staying at the residence.
“(The resident) told an officer that the defendant was staying at the house and that the defendant had recently received a package that contained Xanax (alprazolam), Percocet, marijuana, marijuana wax and cocaine,” a complaint states. “(The resident) also stated that the defendant had marijuana, marijuana wax, cocaine and acid in the basement of the house.”
A search of the residence uncovered a Tupperware container with 22 Oxycodone pills. This was determined to be an amount in excess of what a person would typically possess for personal use. There was also no indication that any resident had an Oxycodone prescription.
The search also uncovered a Tupperware container with 329 Xanax pills. This was also determined to be an amount in excess of what a person would typically possess for personal use. There was also no indication that any resident had a Xanax prescription.
Public Defender Scott Sandness represents Smith. Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony in North Dakota is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Smith’s next court appearance has not been scheduled as of Friday, April 28. He is currently confined in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton.