Midterm election ballot breakdown: Wilkin County

T-minus 10 days until the Nov. 8 midterm election and we’re gearing up for the best coverage possible. You can look forward to pre-election coverage up until our Nov. 5 paper. After that, it’s full speed ahead into the results and what they mean for our communities.
You may have noticed we have a sample ballot for Wilkin County residents on page B3. If you haven’t seen it, make sure to check it out.
While most county, city and judicial offices are being run unopposed, there are contested races you can look towards on the ballot. In Wilkin County only two of six offices are contested, including a sheriff and one county commissioner. Breckenridge, Doran and Rothsay are the only cities with contested council races.
Both contested county positions will be filled by a newcomer, mostly. Josh Nack and Tony Harris are running against each other to become the next Wilkin County Sheriff. Harris has filled the position since Rick Fiedler retired earlier this year, however, he was appointed, not elected. Breckenridge City Councilmember Rick Busko and retired Valley Lake Boys Home director Mark Engebretson. Both hope to fill the spot being vacated by Neal Folstad who has represented the county’s fourth district for two decades.
Since Busko is leaving the Breckenridge City Council, at least one new member will sit on the dais. Incumbents Beth Meyer and James Jawaski hope to hold their spot while newcomer Brooks Klinnert and previous councilmember Evie Fox hope to garner enough votes for their own spot. Only three seats are available.
Rothsay’s City Council race is also unique this year. Since Harris is running to become sheriff, he vacated his council seat. Four candidates hope to fill two four-year spots on the council. Incumbents Daryl Schleeter and Darrell Tollefson are on the ballot with previous councilmember Shane Balken and newcomer Nathan Ziegler. Heather Weber and Dana (DJ) Holland are running to fill the two-year seat. Holland was appointed to the seat after Harris vacated it, but must be elected to hold onto it.
According to Mayor Joe Tillman, this is the most city council candidates Rothsay has seen in as long as he can remember.
Both Campbell-Tintah School Board and Breckenridge School Board have four candidates with three open seats.
In Breckenridge, incumbents Clayton Ernst, Marc Hasbargen and Justin Neppl find their names on the ballot next to newcomer Lisa Overlee. While it’s possible each seat will remain the same, there’s a chance a new face will grace the school board if Overlee can garner enough votes.
In the Campbell-Tintah race things are a bit more complicated. None of the incumbents filed for reelection so, no matter the results three new board members will be sworn-in in 2023. Michael Porter, Shana Klindt, Eric Punt and Ben Loll are all aiming to be one of those three new members.
Look for coverage of Minnesota state offices in our Tuesday, Nov. 1 edition.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.