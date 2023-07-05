Mikesh headlines Bagg Farm’s Fourth of July

Music has been a tradition of Bagg Bonanza Farm celebrations, from the Fourth of July to weddings. Music has also been a part of Albert Mikesh’s life since September 1951.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

“Let’s Have a Party!” announced a sign for musician Albert Mikesh. Diners at the Bagg Bonanza Farm were more than happy to oblige.

Mikesh played from 1-3 as part of the farm’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July. The Bagg Bonanza Farm, located just outside Mooreton, North Dakota, has been hosting Independence Day celebrations since 1991.

Mikesh headlines Bagg Farm’s Fourth of July

Kristi Nordick had her choice of which vintage Albert Mikesh album would belong to her and which would belong to her sister.


Tags