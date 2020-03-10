Mild winter conditions return to Twin Towns

Mild winter conditions returned Monday, March 9 to the Twin Towns Area. Following a weekend with highs in the 40s, Monday included colder temperatures and occasional flurries.
Some, like the ducks and geese in Chahinkapa Park, did not mind the chill. Shortly after 1 p.m., they were flying, landing, wading and walking along the ice and water close to Hughes Shelter.
Cloudy weather is forecast from Tuesday, March 10 through Saturday, March 14. Variable temperatures are forecast, from a high of 42 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, March 11 to a low of 12 degrees Fahrenheit on the evening of Friday, March 13.
Snow showers are forecast for early in the week of Sunday, March 15. They’re forecast to stop by Tuesday, March 17 and resume Thursday, March 19.
Weather patterns are one means of tracking possible land events. As of late February, Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota remain at having moderate chances for a 2020 spring flood. The next flood outlook will be released on Thursday, March 12.
Snowfall since late January has been below normal, Daily News previously reported. There had been mild conditions through mid-winter with a shallower than normal frost depth.
“We still have above normal snowpack with high runoff potential,” Greg Gust said in February.
Gust is a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service. He previously said the overall risk for significant flooding is still very high.
“Precipitation between September 2019-February 2020 reached record levels and despite being frozen, soils are still considered especially wet,” Daily News reported.
March snow and rain are expected to be leading factors in determining flood risk. In the meantime, the ducks still have the water and ice to gather on.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.