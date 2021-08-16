Approximately 80 people, ranging from members of BIO Girls to Southern Red River Valley residents, took part in the 10th Miles for Max. It was held the morning of Saturday, Aug. 14, beginning at Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton.
Held in remembrance of the late Max Marohl, who was born four months premature, Miles for Max is a run-or-walk 5K benefitting the Hopeful Heart Project.
“They support families that have experienced the loss of a child,” Anna Marohl said. “We’re really excited to help them and support their mission. We’re also very grateful for the donors that we have.”
Anna and Adam Marohl, with their daughters Laikyn and Addisyn, are able to accomplish much with Miles for Max. They can remember their son and brother. They can support an organization helping families like their own. They can also bring attention to BIO Girls.
Prior to their run through the riversides of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, the BIO Girls practiced with mentors. “BIO” stands for “Beautiful Inside and Out.” Local members consist of youth in grades 2-6. Approximately 35 girls took part in Miles for Max.
“Our BIO Girls have been training for 10 weeks to be here. This is their milestone event. As a group, they set a goal to run a 5K alongside their own personal goals,” Anna Marohl said.
For some, taking part in Miles for Max and BIO Girls are not new experiences. Brianna Walsh is a BIO Girls mentor.
“BIO Girls has been in the Abercrombie-Colfax area for three years,” Walsh said. “We’re excited to be back. It’s exciting for the girls to learn and get lessons in character. They’ve been training hard for today.”
A non-profit organization, the Hopeful Heart Project was built on the principles of hope, healing and support.
“In honor of the children we have lost, it is our mission to ensure no parent must walk this path alone. We strive to educate families in their options, provide them with the resources and comfort they may need, and create events centered around self-care and healing,” Hopeful Heart’s website states.
BIO Girls is also a non-profit, Daily News previously reported. It has a mission of helping girls build confidence, gain self-esteem, develop leadership skills and achieve goals through weekly group meets and small group mentoring sessions.
“The program is dedicated to improving the self-esteem of adolescent girls through positive mentoring, life skill development and physical fitness in a faith-based, non-denominational environment,” Daily News reported in 2020.
Miles for Max is another project that has blossomed over the years. Max Marohl was born at 18 weeks gestation in May 2011. He was too small to survive.
“That night, the Marohls were given a bereavement memorial box that contained molds of their son’s hands and feet, a quilt, hat, angel pin, baptismal cloth and candle,” Daily News reported.
Hearts warmed by an act of kindness, the Marohls set out to further the acts of charity and comfort. Ten years later, the mission continues.
The total amount of money raised Saturday was not available as of press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.