Miles for Max to be held in conjunction with Headwaters Day

About 80 people, including 35 members of the BIO Girls youth group, took part in the 2021 event. They ran or walked from and back to Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. This year the route is the same, but participants will begin in Welles Memorial Park in Breckenridge. 

Miles for Max began in remembrance for a child gone too soon. In 2011, the Marohls lost their son Max after he was born prematurely. The family has since used their loss to help other families experiencing similar situations.

This year the 5k run (or walk) will be a part of Headwaters Day, Sept. 10. Participants can register online or before the race at 7:15 a.m. in Welles Memorial Park. The 5k is scheduled to begin at 7:45 a.m. starting and finishing in the park.



