Miles for Max to be held in conjunction with Headwaters Day

About 80 people, including 35 members of the BIO Girls youth group, took part in the 2021 event. They ran or walked from and back to Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. This year the route is the same, but participants will begin in Welles Memorial Park in Breckenridge.
Miles for Max began in remembrance for a child gone too soon. In 2011, the Marohls lost their son Max after he was born prematurely. The family has since used their loss to help other families experiencing similar situations.
This year the 5k run (or walk) will be a part of Headwaters Day, Sept. 10. Participants can register online or before the race at 7:15 a.m. in Welles Memorial Park. The 5k is scheduled to begin at 7:45 a.m. starting and finishing in the park.
“Each year we’ve held the event on the same day and people would need to leave early to get to the parade,” event organizer and Max’s mom Anna Marohl said. “This is the first year we’ll be a part of Headwaters Day, and the 5k is early enough for people to make it to the parade.”
Folks from all around who have lost a child make their way to the Twin Towns Area each year to honor and support those who have lost children. The Marohls have been appreciative of the community involvement in this event, saying it’s fun to see people year after year coming to be a part of our community.
“Miles for Max is a way for us to give back and honor the beautiful children we carry in our hearts,” the event website stated.
Registration for the event is $30 and proceeds will go to Haven Midwest, an organization determined to help families define their lives after a devastating loss.
Youth participating in the BIO Girls program will also be participating in the event. Both the Abercrombie/Colfax group and Wahpeton/Breckenridge group will attend.
“I have been a volunteer with BIO Girls for the past five years,” Anna Marohl said. “Each year we have used Miles for Max as the capstone finale event, so the girls get to feel what it’s like to help give back to the community.”
