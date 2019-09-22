The ninth annual event Miles for Max 5K was held Saturday, Sept. 14 at Wahpeton’s Chahinkapa Park. This fundraiser is organized by Anna and Adam Marohl to honor their late son and support those who have experienced the loss of a child.
Eighty-two runners and walkers gathered at Chahinkapa Park and made their way through the Wilkin County Fairgrounds to raise money, awareness, and support for those who have experienced the grief of losing an infant or child. The winners of the event were Kiera Wiertzema and Gerner for women and Adam Brevik and Eli Rieger for men. The BIO Girls Rose Hardie and Janelle Berseth were awarded as well.
The Marohls began organizing this event in honor of their late son Max, who was born too small to survive at 18 weeks gestation in May 2011. That night, the Marohls were given a bereavement memorial box that contained molds of their son’s hands and feet, a quilt, hat, angel pin, baptismal cloth and candle.
This act of kindness warmed their hearts and so they wanted to ensure others who were experiencing such a loss were able to feel the comfort that Sanford provided. The couple was approached by women and men who shared that they were not able to have a memory box provided to them during their experience.
“We wanted to keep that (bereavement memory boxes) something that Sanford can always do and we want them to know how impactful it is for families when they lose a child,” Anna Marohl said as she explained why she continues to support and fundraise for Sanford.
The couple started the event with the intent to raise money to maintain Sanford’s ability to continue this act of kindness. Now the event has flourished into a place for men and women to join them and share their stories. Many have never felt they had a voice or the opportunity to share the story of their child. Miles for Max “gives them a chance to talk about their child that they may have not been able to before,” Marohl said.
Infant and child loss is a very difficult and tender subject. Finding the words and support to offer those grieving is challenging for family members and friends. Miles for Max offers a platform for all to come together where one can find comfort, share what has helped them, and how to be supportive.
“It’s a way to talk about their child. To say their name and share their story,” Marohl said.
The Wahpeton BIO Girls were hosted at the fundraiser as well. Marohl exclaimed her gratitude to be a part of that organization and believe it was a “double impact.” This is the second year the BIO Girls participated in the 5K.
Marohl was very pleased with the event overall. With beautiful weather brought a much larger crowd of spectators than in past years to join and support all those participating in the event.
The latest donation count is approximately $3,000 which continues to rise as donations are being collected. One-hundred percent of proceeds go to the Sanford Family Bereavement Fund and the neonatal infant care unit (NICU) at Sanford Health Clinic. The entirety of donations can be donated to Sanford due to the hands-on help of the Marohl family and the online registration portal Sanford provides. The OB nurses at Sanford volunteer themselves to make these memorial boxes for those who endure the loss of a child.
