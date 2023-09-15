Military veterans, active duty members invited to Tuesday picnic

Beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, and lasting until supplies are gone, a free meal will be served at the Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton's Chahinkapa Park, for veterans and active duty military members. Guests may also enjoy the meal by providing a free will donation.
All U.S. military veterans and active duty members from and around the Twin Towns Area are invited Tuesday, Sept. 19, to the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park. It is time for a picnic.
“It’s a special time to honor our veterans and active duty military,” said Vivian Bernotas, one of the picnic’s organizers and supporters. “We always give our recognition on Veterans Day. This is our first time having a picnic like this and we’re just honored to do this for our veterans.”
The picnic meal is made possible thanks to a collaboration between Woody Keeble VFW Post No. 4324 and American Legion Post No. 20. Auxiliary members will serve the meal.
“It’s picnic fare,” Bernotas said. “We’ll have barbecue, hot dogs, salads, baked beans and chips. We’ll also have a bake sale, which will be used to gather funds for supporting veterans projects.”
Bernotas is proud of how positive early response has been to this year’s picnic meal. She is hopeful that this will translate to much success on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
“We’ve had a good response so far, and I can say that we will also have door prizes on Tuesday. Come join us,” Bernotas said.