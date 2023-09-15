Military veterans, active duty members invited to Tuesday picnic

Beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, and lasting until supplies are gone, a free meal will be served at the Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton's Chahinkapa Park, for veterans and active duty military members. Guests may also enjoy the meal by providing a free will donation.

 Daily News file photo

All U.S. military veterans and active duty members from and around the Twin Towns Area are invited Tuesday, Sept. 19, to the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park. It is time for a picnic.

