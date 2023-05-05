Mill and overlay, sealcoat bids awarded

With two 4-0 votes Tuesday, May 2, the Richland County Board of Commissioners awarded the lowest bidders for two highway department projects.
It was decided not to divide a three-part mill and bituminous overlay project among firms, Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler told the board. The project will be completed on sections of County Roads 8, 8E and 10N for a total of approximately 6.34 miles.
Knife River Materials — Northern Minnesota Division, Bemidji, Minnesota, gave a total bid of $2,062,301.30. This bid was closest to the engineer’s estimate of $1.9 million for the complete project. Knife River Materials’ bid included:
• $1,235,276.55 for the first section
• $274,532.10 for the second section
• $552,492.65 for the third section
Bids for the mill and bituminous overlay project were received in April. Mark Sand & Gravel Co., Fergus Falls, Minnesota, bid a total of $2,115,915.25. Their bid included:
• $1,175,005.25 for the first section
• $309,205.10 for the second section
• $631,704.90 for the third section
Central Specialties Incorporated, Alexandria, Minnesota, bid a total of $2,176,976.84. Their bid included:
• $1,175,776.70 for the first section
• $351,942.90 for the second section
• $650,257.24 for the third section
The commissioners also approved awarding a bituminous sealcoating project to Morris Sealcoat & Trucking, Morris, Minnesota. The firm bid $580,091.95 for the coating of County Road 16 from County Road 1 to North Dakota Highway 18, an approximately 13.5-mile span. According to the Richland County Highway Department, the project should cost no more than $615,000. Asphalt Surface Technologies Corp., St. Cloud, Minnesota, bid $637,110.80.
Concluding his presentation, Sedler briefly talked with Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller about work on local B roads.
“Maybe we tie it to the solar farm,” Miller said. “Then we’d have the money to do it.”
In April, Miller wrote in support of Savion’s proposed 2,000-acre Flickertail Project. The project, as of Friday, May 5 has not been approved by townships in its proposed location, northern Richland County, North Dakota.
“Tax revenues from this project, totaling $960,000 annually, are significant at a time when local governments strive to control spending in the face of inflation,” Miller wrote. “To put it in perspective, here’s what some other large county entities pay annually. Hankinson Renewable Energy, $467,723; Cargill, $398,331, Minn-Dak Sugar, $389,563.”
Commissioner Terry Goerger was absent from Tuesday’s meeting. Later that day, he arrived at Hector International Airport, Fargo, with the returning Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN riders.
The commissioners’ next board meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton.