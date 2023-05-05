Mill and overlay, sealcoat bids awarded

With two 4-0 votes Tuesday, May 2, the Richland County Board of Commissioners awarded the lowest bidders for two highway department projects.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

It was decided not to divide a three-part mill and bituminous overlay project among firms, Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler told the board. The project will be completed on sections of County Roads 8, 8E and 10N for a total of approximately 6.34 miles.



