Wahpeton Councilman-at-large Perry Miller is serving a second term on the North Dakota Economic Development Foundation board.
The term, beginning July 1, 2019, is effective through June 30, 2021. Miller’s re-appointment came from Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
“I know you will work diligently to fulfill the board’s mission and duties,” Burgum wrote. “Your appointment is important not only for the board’s work, but also for North Dakota and its citizens.”
Miller will serve a dual role, the governor continued. He is representing both the board and North Dakota as a whole.
“Our goal is to advise the governor on business issues affecting the state,” Miller said.
Addressing North Dakota’s workforce shortage is a primary goal for both the board and himself, Miller said.
“We’re interested in keeping our workforce on track, keeping people in the state and filling the thousands of job openings we have,” he continued.
The fundamentals of attracting and retaining employees have changed, Miller said. What hasn’t changed, however, is the necessity.
“Employers are competing to attract students,” Miller said. “There is a shortage of good, dependable workers that we’re all competing for. In dealing with that, employers have to be aggressive, go after people, pay them well and give them the reason to come to North Dakota.”
Established by the North Dakota Legislature in 2001, the Economic Development Foundation is a private organization providing private-sector guidance and oversight of the state’s economic development efforts.
“The 22-member private foundation, made up of business leaders from all corners of the state, establishes and updates the state’s economic development strategic plan,” the North Dakota Commerce Department stated.
The Economic Development Foundation meets quarterly. While most meetings are held in Bismarck, they have also been held in cities like Grand Forks and Bowman, North Dakota. Miller said he would work to bring the board to Wahpeton.
“Our functions also include that we can help the Department of Commerce talk to legislators,” Miller said. “The governor can propose a budget, but ultimately, the power’s in the legislature.”
Additionally, the foundation works to keep legislators informed on the Department of Commerce’s functions and activity.
“Some of the legislators have been very positive and enthusiastic about the work we do. Some have different priorities,” Miller said.
Richland County, North Dakota, includes a majority of state legislative District 25 and a portion of legislative District 26.
“I think the legislators here in District 25 have been supportive. Jim Dotzenrod (state senator for District 26) has been supportive of what we do. In other parts of the state, it’s a tougher sell,” Miller said.
The North Dakota Department of Commerce includes a tourism division which Miller said often bounces ideas off the Economic Development Foundation board.
“It’s very interesting to see, since tourism is so important throughout North Dakota,” Miller said. “In our corner of the state, we understand the importance of this.”
Richland County includes attractions like Fort Abercrombie in Abercrombie, North Dakota, the Bagg Bonanza Farm in Mooreton, North Dakota, and places like Chahinkapa Zoo and the Red Door Art Gallery in Wahpeton.
One thing Richland County needs to do, Miller said, is be proud.
“We need to stop apologizing for our climate,” he explained. “I’ve lived in other parts of the country. I like our climate.”
Seasonal conditions and changing weather are just one quality of life in Richland County. Miller wants to remind residents of their quality as individuals.
“In the midwest and here in particular, your neighbors will always be there to help you,” he said. “The Department of Tourism, this Economic Development Foundation board — we need to embrace what we are.”
