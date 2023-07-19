Commissioner Tim Campbell, a member of the board representing Richland County, North Dakota, has often been the five-member body’s lone dissenting vote. Campbell can live with that, he implied during a Tuesday, July 18 board meeting.
Commissioner Perry Miller, one of Campbell’s colleagues, has his own opinions. Miller’s colleagues understand that, especially when Miller makes it clear when he speaks or writes for himself. This attitude was reinforced Tuesday in Wahpeton.
“Perry Miller is a member of the Richland County Board of Commissioners. The above does not necessarily reflect the board, its members or its positions,” states a disclaimer included with Miller’s April letter to Daily News.
Miller’s letter, which he signed as “Perry Miller, Wahpeton,” included his criticism about Colfax Township, North Dakota, allegedly refusing to grant a building permit for the proposed 2,000-acre Flickertail solar farm. The April letter was subsequently addressed Tuesday by Leon Heyen, a member of the Colfax Township board.
“You said we never permitted solar panels in Colfax Township,” Heyen said. “They never applied. So how can you say that we denied them solar panels?”
Miller countered by first asking Heyen to describe the conversation between Savion, the company planning the Flickertail project, and township officials. He then reiterated that what he wrote was his opinion before disputing Heyen’s claim that he signed his letter “Commissioner Perry Miller.”
“Why didn’t you reach out to me personally?” Miller asked Heyen. “Twice, I invited you to come on KFGO when I guest-hosted.”
Heyen said Miller never called him about a joint radio appearance. Miller said he texted Heyen. Shortly after the Richland board re-read the disclaimer, Heyen said it was not understood by “everybody.”
“I don’t think it’s right for us as a board to get involved with this. It’s not really a county issue. It’s a personal issue with them,” Campbell said.
Discussion of the letter and the Flickertail project lasted for about 15 minutes in Tuesday’s meeting, which was approximately 150 minutes including a recess. The discussion included Miller speaking in his own defense.
“I was getting bombed with text messages from people that have a similar thought process as (Heyen),” Miller said. “They actually accused me, and I’ve got pictures of the text messages, of trying to get a city employee fired. Now you show me in that letter where (I did so). You want to talk about misinformation. They’re saying that I was trying to get someone fired, referring to the city building inspector. You tell me where I ever said someone should get fired, Leon.”
The relevant passage is as follows:
“Interestingly, one of the key opposition leaders who ‘doesn’t want to look at (solar panels)’ is a Wahpeton public employee, paid by taxpayers, whose job is to issue building permits and inspect the city to ensure junk-infested, dilapidated or unsightly properties in the city are dealt with and cleaned up. I’ll leave it to you the reader to decide how that’s going,” Miller wrote.
Commissioner Nathan Berseth said he took issue with Heyen’s claim that Savion never applied for a building permit, which he called “extremely disingenuous.”
“The tone from the three township officers was extremely negative,” Berseth said. “It’d be like my daughter saying in three years, ‘Dad, I want to get my driver’s license,’ (and me saying), ‘Yeah, you can, but you’re got to pay $50,000 (and also pay for the vehicle).’ Well, I didn’t deny her. I just made it insurmountable. That’s essentially what Colfax Township created.”
Berseth asked if Heyen was insinuating that if Savion came to the Colfax Township board with an application for the Flickertail project, than the board would have permitted it.
“We would have had to,” Heyen said.
“Had to permit it?” Berseth asked.
“Because we didn’t have nothin’ to stop it,” Heyen said.
“No, you would have had to have the zoning in order to approve the application to go through,” Berseth said.
“But they never applied, though, did they?” Heyen asked.
“They didn’t apply,” Berseth said. “But you made it clear in every single one of your meetings that you were not for it …”
“I wasn’t,” Heyen said, speaking for himself.
The Richland County Board of Commissioners ultimately affirmed their position that Miller was writing as himself, not as a board representative nor necessarily presenting anyone’s opinion other than his own.