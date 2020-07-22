Milnor man accused of possessing stolen Chevy

A Milnor, North Dakota man is facing a felony charge related to property theft, specifically possession of stolen property.
Kyle Allen Johnson, 29, made his initial appearance in Richland County District Court Monday, July 20. He appeared via Zoom and was recorded in Valley City, North Dakota, court records state. Johnson faces a charge related to a Sunday, July 19 incident in Hankinson, North Dakota. Through an investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, he is accused of knowing receiving, retaining or disposing of the property of another, with the intent to deprive the owner thereof. The charge is class C felony level.
On July 19, Richland County Dispatch received a request from law enforcement in Roberts County, South Dakota, to assist in locating a 1988 Chevy K1500 pickup that was reported stolen from Roberts County.
The Chevy owner later called dispatch to report that he discovered the pickup in the Catholic cemetery south of Hankinson. A Richland County deputy arrived at the cemetery and found Johnson and the Chevy owner, court documents state.
“The defendant told a deputy that he had engaged in an argument with the defendant’s sister the night before while they were driving in South Dakota,” documents continue. “The sister left the defendant in what the defendant described as the middle of nowhere.”
Johnson allegedly walked to a residence, found the Chevy with the keys in it and drove it into North Dakota, parking it at the cemetery, according to his statements included in the court documents.
“The defendant did not have the owner’s consent to use the vehicle at any time. This offense is a class C felony because the value of the vehicle exceeds $1,000,” documents continue.
The Chevy has a value of $1,500, according to court documents.
Judge Mark Blumer presided over the initial appearance and a subsequent bond hearing.
As of Tuesday, July 21, court records did not include an attorney for Johnson. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota.
During the initial appearance, Judge Blumer set bail at a $1,500 unsecured appearance bond. Johnson did not have to post anything to get out of jail, Moen said. Standard conditions, including that Blumer not violate any laws and either be employed or seeking employment, applied.
“With the bond, he was released with the condition that he’ll appear back on his next court date,” Moen said. “That date has not yet been scheduled.”
Johnson is facing an additional four felony and misdemeanor charges related to May 2020 incidents in Sargent County, North Dakota. They include one count of violation of a domestic violence protection order, a class A misdemeanor-level charge; and three counts of second offense violation of a domestic violence protection order, a class C felony charge. In July, Johnson entered not guilty pleas to all four charges.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Johnson is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
