Milnor man charged with alleged intended marijuana delivery

Kaufmann

A Milnor, North Dakota, man faces four total charges, including one class B felony-level, in Richland County, North Dakota.

Dawson Kaufmann, 25, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver with a firearm, a class B felony, carrying a concealed weapon, a class A misdemeanor, unlawful use of plates, a class B misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, an infraction. Kaufmann’s initial appearance before Richland County District Court took place Thursday, April 13.



Tags