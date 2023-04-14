Milnor man charged with alleged intended marijuana delivery

A Milnor, North Dakota, man faces four total charges, including one class B felony-level, in Richland County, North Dakota.
Dawson Kaufmann, 25, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver with a firearm, a class B felony, carrying a concealed weapon, a class A misdemeanor, unlawful use of plates, a class B misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, an infraction. Kaufmann’s initial appearance before Richland County District Court took place Thursday, April 13.
Based on the investigation of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Kaufmann allegedly willfully possessed marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance, with the intent to deliver, while in possession of a firearm. The incident took place Tuesday, April 11 near Mile Marker 378, North Dakota Highway 13 in Richland County.
“A trooper with the North Dakota Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop for speeding,” the criminal complaint states. “The trooper identified the driver, and sole occupant, as the defendant. The trooper smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”
During a search of the vehicle, the following was found:
• two bags of what appeared to be marijuana, totaling approximately a half-pound
• a 9mm pistol
• a scale with residue
• $660 in cash
• a metal grinder with debris
• a glass bowl with debris
Attorney Will Budke has been retained for the defense. Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The initial appearance included bail conditions being set and an order for drug testing. A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment is scheduled for Monday, May 15.
North Dakota’s maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for an infraction is a $1,000 fine.
Kaufmann was not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Friday, April 14.