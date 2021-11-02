Milnor woman killed in Monday afternoon accident

A 36-year-old Milnor, North Dakota, woman was pronounced deceased from injuries received in a Monday, Nov. 1 two-vehicle accident east of Gwinner, North Dakota.

The woman, whose identity was not immediately given by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion. She wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident, approximately 4:29 p.m. Monday.

The accident took place on North Dakota Highway 13, mile marker 345. According to the highway patrol, road conditions were good while the weather included a partial overcast.

The second vehicle was a 1996 Peterbilt truck with a trailer. It was driven by a 77-year-old male from Milnor who received no injuries. His identity was also not given by the highway patrol. The male was also wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Possible charges are under investigation.

Here’s how the accident is believed to have happened, according to the highway patrol:

“A 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on Highway 13. A 1996 Peterbilt with a trailer was slowed down to negotiate a left hand turn to travel northbound on 137th Ave. SE. The Ford Fusion struck the Peterbilt truck and trailer in the rear.

“The Ford Fusion came to rest in the eastbound lane and the Peterbilt and trailer came to rest in both lanes of Highway 13. The driver of the Ford Fusion was transported by Milnor ambulance and was intercepted by Lisbon Ambulance.”

In addition to the highway patrol and ambulance services from Milnor and Lisbon, North Dakota, the Milnor Fire Department and Sargent County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

