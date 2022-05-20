Mindfulness Mats being introduced at Wahpeton Public Schools

A growing number of Twin Towns Area residents have found a way to continue Mental Health Awareness Month’s mission past May 31. They also are learning and re-learning ways of caring for youth of all ages.
Sandy Block-Hansen, MS, Family Footprints coordinator with CHI St. Francis Health, and Jessica Gilsrud, Wahpeton High School counselor and homeless liaison, are eager to explain Mindfulness Mats. Made from repurposed sterile surgical wrap collected by CHI St. Francis Health Lead Nurse Kelly Larson, a total of six mats are the newest items at Wahpeton Public Schools. More mats are expected soon.
“One in four people will experience a mental health condition over the course of their lives. Half of these conditions begin before age 14, with 75 percent beginning before age 26,” Block-Hansen said.
Successful treatment of mental health conditions is one of the leading ways of preventing negative mental health outcomes. This does not have to be done clinically, but rather, with loved ones.
“Parents can assist in the process by building resilience in their children,” Block-Hansen said. “Resilience is built through experiences. Children acquire resiliency skills to prevent well-being concerns like anxiety, depression and other emotional concerns, as well as overcome them as they arise.”
CHI St. Francis Health has chosen the techniques of mindful meditation, yoga and stretching and interaction with nature to promote the fostering of self care and resiliency. They use Mindfulness Mats as part of the experience. Consisting of eight layers of double-stitched repurposed blue sterile wrap, the mats come with suggestions for self-regulation techniques including breathing and grounding exercises.
“Wahpeton Public Schools’ resource rooms plan to explore integrating these mindfulness mats into the school day,” Block-Hansen said.
School leaders recognize the need to help students through difficult, emotionally-challenging situations, Gilsrud said.
Resiliency is largely created through engagement and awareness, Block-Hansen said. She elaborated with methods that the Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds has suggested to foster resilience and identify any mental well-being concerns.
“Many of these can become part of our life-giving lives,” Block-Hansen said.
“They include a daily routine of self care, mindful meditation — which has been proven to change the structure and function of the brain while reducing anxiety, depression and stress, and yoga or other types of stretching that improve body flexibility while connecting the mind and body,” the Clay Center stated.
When resiliency is fostered and strengthened, elements including how a person responds from within, interaction with the family and engagement with their environment go from risk factors to protective factors.
“It’s important to name what you’re feeling. It’s okay to be sad. It’s okay to feel bad. From there, ask yourself, ‘Okay, now what can I do?’” Gilsrud said.
Volunteers are sought to help create Mindfulness Mats. The blue sterile wrap comes pre-cut and volunteers will be taught the sewing procedure. Each mat takes approximately one hour to complete.
“You can check out CHI St. Francis Health’s Facebook page to learn more and to volunteer, or you can call me at 701-640-3771,” Block-Hansen said.
