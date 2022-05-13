Participants in “Stronger Than Cancer” did not just learn about mindfulness, they exhibited it.
Intended as an evening of inspiration for patients, survivors and supporters, Stronger Than Cancer was scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 12 in Wahpeton. The event was interrupted at its halfway point by the issuance of a tornado warning.
Mindfulness is commonly known as awareness of the present moment, on purpose, without judgement. It includes attitudes ranging from acceptance to patience to trust.
Because of the tornado warning, it was necessary for Stronger Than Cancer participants and guests — including a newborn — to leave the upstairs banquet room at City Brew Hall. For several minutes, the rear stairwell was used as an emergency shelter. Many people kept their spirits high by reminiscing about other storms and their personal health journeys.
“I think I learned to let the small things go more and I just didn’t worry so much about the things that just didn’t matter anymore,” said Jill Skillings, Wyndmere, North Dakota, one of the night’s featured speakers.
Celebrating nearly two decades as a breast cancer survivor, Skillings reminded the audience to be grateful for life’s blessings.
“I just think of all the life I’ve lived in these 19 years. My son’s got these two little girls and a wife. My daughter’s getting married. They’re adults now and they’re wonderful human beings. There’s so much life that I’ve lived and I just say, ‘Let’s go make some memories’ whenever we want to do something together.”
Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton will host the 2022 Relay for Life on Friday, June 3. This year’s theme is “Carnival for a Cure.” A fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life will allow health, wellness and research supporters in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, the opportunity to promote their cause while enjoying a hopefully pleasant summer evening.
“Relay for Life will take place from 5:30-10:30 p.m.,” Event Lead Carol Poppel said Thursday. “We’ll have the traditional opening ceremony with survivors taking the first lap. We’re inviting all of you and we’d like you to get the word out. We want to get all the survivors we can. Come and spend the evening with us. I think it’s going to be a beautiful setting.”
Prior to Skillings’ speech, Stronger Than Cancer included a presentation by Dr. Chery A. Hysjulien, RN, PsyD, and Andrea Paradis, an integrative care specialist. Hysjulien and Paradis joked about the necessity of using microphones for their audience and also shared more about what it is to have mindfulness, especially when being impacted by cancer.
“Even tonight, we used mindfulness,” Hysjulien said. “We used acceptance. We used curiosity. ‘I wonder when this is going to be over.’”
“Humor, we used lots of humor. ‘We’re sitting in a stairwell,’” Paradis said, smiling. “There was patience. ‘The storm will pass, it is not permanent.’
A cornerstone of mindfulness is radical acceptance. Hysjulien defined this as recognizing that sometimes “it is what it is.”
“That doesn’t mean you’re apathetic about it,” she said. “We just practiced that. We could have all gotten worked up or disappointed and ran out of the building, but we didn’t.”
