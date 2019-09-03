North Dakota students will have more opportunities to learn about agriculture.
Ag in the Classroom is a program designed to bring agriculture to all types of classrooms and learning environments. It’s intended to educate everyone from kindergarteners to high school seniors.
“We will be giving $500 mini-grants to educators, teachers or organizations to promote agriculture in North Dakota classrooms,” the North Dakota FFA Foundation announced Friday, Aug. 30.
The mini-grants are made possible through a grant received by the foundation from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture. For 16 consecutive years, the foundation has been able to provide grants.
“This is one of my favorite programs the ND FFA Foundation offers,” said Thomas Winders, newly hired sponsor and program director for the foundation. “Twelve-thousand dollars being given in grants this year translates to 24 classrooms and environments right here in North Dakota that are going to be learning about the powerful industry of agriculture.”
The North Dakota FFA Foundation will give its mini-grants through two separate academic years.
“Roughly $12,000 will be given for the academic year of 2019-2020,” the foundation stated. “Applications will also be available in September 2020 for this year’s recipients and others to apply for new or additional funding for the 2020-2021 academic year.”
Agriculture education, popular in the Twin Towns Area, is expected to be furthered with the Wahpeton Agriculture Education Facility. Located on the Wahpeton High School campus, the facility will expand and upgrade current operations.
Students and education leaders participated in a Tuesday, Aug. 27 dedication ceremony. The project is a partnership among Wahpeton Public Schools, Southeast Region Career and Technical Center and North Dakota State College of Science.
“We have an agriculturally strong community,” said retired agriculture instructor Allen Giese. “The amount of people here today is just phenomenal, being here with the support for agriculture education. I think it’s going to make our community thrive and grow and provide a lot of opportunities for young people.”
Previous mini-grant applicants have included elementary teachers, high school teachers, 4-H leaders and FFA advisors. The funding can be used for supplies, curriculum, printing, materials, food-based projects, equipment and technology.
“I’ve had the opportunity of helping facilitate these grants in past years,” said Andrew Young, interim executive director of the ND FFA Foundation.
Over the years, Young has received applications from various organizations and individuals who have sought funding for numerous innovations.
“We’ve gotten to review applications for schools who wanted to expand their aquaculture programs and learning facilities,” he said. “I’ve seen applications for schools to test fruit production and more.”
Applications for Ag in the Classroom grants to be used during the 2019-2020 education year are due Tuesday, Oct. 1. The online application can be found at ndffa.co/agintheclassroom.
The ND FFA Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to support the leadership opportunities and activities of the ND FFA and agricultural education.
“We do this by building partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources which allow scholarships, financial assistance and sponsorship of the ND FFA State Association’s activities in order to help grow leaders, build communities and strengthen agriculture,” the foundation stated.
