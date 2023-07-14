Minister wins Chalkfest People’s Choice Award for Amateur Artist

At the recent Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest, artist Tara Peine transformed asphalt into a rainbow-colored lotus with a glowing orb emanating within.
The bottom of Peine’s square included bright pink, white, and blue colors etched into the black background. They reflected the pink, blue, gold and black petals of the lotus.
“The full spectrum of the rainbow, different shades of each color. Sometimes a little more bold here but a little more soft here,” Peine said when asked what her favorite color was.
Above the flower, colors of the rainbow rise in waves, dancing at the border of Peine’s square.
Peine has been creating art for pleasure since grade school. During her senior year in high school, she made sure all her classes involved some form of art. She worked, creating caricatures/cartooning, paintings and jewelry.
Peine is a minister at Divine Healing Heart Ministry. On the side, she draws and works in the modality of peyote stitching, which is a Native American form of beadwork. For the past few years, Peine was intrigued by chalk art, particularly by her friend, fellow chalk artist and associate at DHHM, Rylee Montplaisir.
“Having a fun weekend, hanging out with Rylee, turned into a girls artist weekend. I was taken by surprise, I wasn’t planning or hoping to win anything,” Peine said.
Peine said she had “a couple of hiccups” and sought out Montplaisir for help about “how best to go about it.” Using tempera paint with the chalk was a new experience.
Teaching how to make the colors more vibrant with the tempera paint, Montplaisir helped Peine overcome hiccups. She kept saying,” Push your values.,” Peine recalled.
“I like getting lost in art, it gets me out of my head,” Peine said. “Don’t get me wrong, there are times when I was overthinking the piece, and I’m sitting there thinking it doesn’t look quite right. I was trying to get a different perspective and draw what I saw and not what I thought I saw.”
There were times when Peine was working on her lotus that she would actually turn the lotus upside down to get a different perspective.
“I was getting too focused on one area and getting in my head and not in my heart space. Being able to change that perspective and look at it from a different angle I was able to bring myself back to that heart space and go with what I saw and not what I thought I saw,” Peine said.
Following high school, Peine continued her education studying graphic design. No one wanted illustrators, she said. Peine kept drawing in her spare time. From 2009-2012, she attended school for massage therapy and received her license. About four years ago, she moved from Duluth, Minnesota, to Wahpeton to work at DHHM.
“I wasn’t sure where this journey was going to take me,” Peine said. “Whether it was temporary or permanent, coming to Wahpeton to work at DHHM. It’s more of a spiritual-centered ministry. We’re here to help people on the full spectrum of things, to teach that we’re all layers, we’re not just one or the other, or separate from each specific piece. We’re mind, body and spirit. That includes emotions too.
Peine said she chuckles every now and then when she think of people as houseplants with emotions.
“We need sunlight, water and nutrition. We need loving care and that includes self-care too,” Peine said. “What we do at the ministry is helping and teaching the community that there is no separation, and that you are all one. You can’t try to fix one problem at one level if it’s deeply rooted at another level.”
“It’s about connecting and working as a community, as a whole, working together, building together, creating together, finding solutions. Being at the ministry allows me to be creative all around,” Peine also said.
Peine said she would definitely do things differently with her chalk art.
“I would stock my supplies and get small bottles of tempera, so I have enough to mix for the piece,” she said. “Also, I’d create a stock of chalk and get a variety of colors. I have learned, already quickly, that you can never have enough black or white chalk and to invest in black and white chalk separately. The white to highlight and bring out the vibrancy of the bold colors, the black for shadowing, giving it depth. The black and white help with the layering.”
Peine was invited to create another chalk piece in Monticello in September. She has a few weeks yet to figure out what she will create next, and build her chalk stock.
Until then, people are always welcome to call her at Divine Healing Heart Ministry, 701-293-1804. They can also stop in on Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 207 Fifth St. S, Ste B, Wahpeton, ND, 58075.