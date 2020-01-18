Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon reminded citizens that absentee voting for the state’s March 3, 2020, Presidential Nomination Primary has begun. Citizens’ votes will help determine the candidates for the Democratic and Republican parties.
Minnesota voters can request an absentee ballot at mnvotes.org using the online application. The application forms are available in various languages. Ballots must be returned by March 3, 2020.
“The presidential nomination primary opens up the selection process and allows more Minnesotans to participation,” Simon said. “Caucuses are limited to a few hours in one evening. This primary will give more people more ways to participate and over a longer period of time.”
At this time, only the two major parties, Democrats and Republicans, have submitted candidates for the ballot and will participate in the presidential nomination primary for 2020.
According to Simon’s office, the Republican candidate list was filed on Oct. 25, 2019, naming President Donald J. Trump as the party’s candidate.
The Democratic list was filed on Dec. 17, 2019, which lists Michael Bennet, Joseph Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang as the candidates up for nomination.
Booker, Castro and Williamson have since dropped out of the running. However, their names will still appear on the state’s ballot. Furthermore, any other candidates listed that drop out before the March 3 voting day will remain listed on the ballot.
Voters can pre-register through Feb. 11 or by register at their local polling place when they vote. Registered voters will be able to vote at their polling place on March 3 or by absentee ballot, which has been open since Jan. 17.
Voters are required by the state to request the ballot of the party of their choice. In other words, both party candidates will not be listed on the same ballot. If a voter refuses to select a party, they will not be able to vote.
The voter’s choice of the party ballot will be recorded as private data but who the voter voted for will remain secret. A list of who voted with their choice of political party will be provided to the chair of each major political party.
Upcoming debates for the Democratic primary are scheduled for Feb. 7, 19, and 25. The first presidential debate will be held at the University of Notre Dame on Sept. 29.
For more information regarding Minnesota elections, visit mnvotes.org.
