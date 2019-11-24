Minn. auditor releases 2018 town finance report

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2018 town finances report Friday, Nov. 22. The report showed trends in revenues and debt service expenditures had decreased while the expenditures increased. The report includes multiple highlights of Minnesota towns.
Breckenridge 2018 budget totals provided are not actual but rather indicate totals represented in a January 2019 public utilities newsletter. The 2018 actual numbers came out in June 2019, once an audit was done. City Administrator Renae Smith will update the actual numbers in the near future.
Minnesota towns reported in 2018 total revenues of $317.3 million, representing a 2.4 percent decrease over the total revenues reported in 2017. Breckenridge reported its 2018 budgeted total revenues to be $3,184,722, compared to 2017 actual total revenues at $3,773,807.
Towns reported total expenditures in 2018 of $312.2 million, representing a 1.9 percent increase over the amount reported in 2017. Total expenditures for Wilkin County in 2018 was $17,535,351. Breckenridge reported its 2018 budgeted total expenditures to be $2,681,343, compared to 2017 actual at $3,018,329.
Towns had debt service expenditures of $11.1 million in 2018, representing a 16.3 percent decrease from 2017. Breckenridge reported its 2018 budgeted total debt service-principal at $420,488, compared to 2017 actual at $426,475. Debt service expenditures are the principal and interest payments on outstanding indebtedness.
“We’ll be analyzing this data further, once we issue the 2018 city and county financial reports,” Blaha said. “Early next year, we’ll be taking a collective and in-depth look at all local government financial information and we’re looking forward to sharing those findings.”
Daily News will report coverage of 2018 actual numbers, 2019 budget and the adopted 2020 adopted budget upon release.
