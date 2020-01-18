Minn-Dak announces odor mitigation plan

Strong intermittent odors in the Twin Towns Area received increased attention in 2019. One local industry announced its personal strategy to address the problem.
Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Wahpeton, plans to cover its wastewater Pond Three. The information was given during a Thursday, Jan. 16 meeting of the Mayor’s Ad Hoc Committee on Environmental Odors.
“Covering Pond Three will mitigate odors escaping from the pond,” said Dr. Richard Ames, Minn-Dak. “We’re going to place a plastic cover over it so the odor can’t escape.”
Additionally, pond gas will be burned as a means to control the temperature of wastewater going into the pond. Minn-Dak anticipates the changes will result in significantly more treatment capacity.
“This should basically end the odor generation from high-strength waste from the plant,” Ames said.
In late 2019, Minn-Dak announced it was working to find a source point for strong odors. Ames summarized the last four years during his presentation.
“Unprecedented significant yield swings combined with processing challenges led to long campaigns, some beet storage pile deterioration and increased loading levels in wastewater ponds in two of the four years,” he said.
Operating parameters were tightened for practices including field incorporation of land beets and insecticide application. Minn-Dak has a goal of completing beet processing by approximately mid-April.
The technology involved in Minn-Dak’s plan has been proven to work, Ames continued.
“We look forward to the installation of the cover of Pond Three in 2020 and we want to continue to be a valued member of the community for many years to come,” he said.
Prior to the committee meeting, Minn-Dak received compliments from Wahpeton officials for working to reduce its biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) concentrations. BOD is measured as how much dissolved oxygen is needed in an amount of water so microorganisms can decompose the organic matter in the water, Daily News previously reported.
“I do thank you for your diligence and for making adjustments after the high readings were identified,” 4th Ward Councilman Don Bajumpaa said Tuesday, Jan. 14. “To me, that shows you’re working in good faith to do what you can with what you have.”
Since December, the environmental odors committee has been receiving reports from area industries.
That month, members learned about wastewater collection in Wahpeton and recommendations from past engineering studies.
“David Vogt from Viessmann Trucking explained the project they are currently working on to gather initial rinse water and lowering the temperature of the wastewater before it enters the system,” meeting minutes state.
The next environmental odors committee meeting has not yet been scheduled. They are traditionally held at least one Thursday a month at 5:15 p.m. in the Community Room, Wahpeton City Hall.
