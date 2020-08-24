WAHPETON — Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative has responded to a claim that an employee with a confirmed case of COVID-19 was allegedly allowed to continue working. The cooperative issued a statement Monday, Aug. 24:
“A Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative (MDFC) employee arrived for work and went through the required daily screening process for all employees and visitors to the cooperative. The screening process includes a series of questions and a temperature check.
After going through the required screening process, the employee was cleared to work. While at work, the employee developed some symptoms and was sent home. The employee was tested and the test was positive.
MDFC contacted and is working with the Richland County Health Department to follow contact tracing protocols.”
Exact dates, including when the employee went to work and when the test was confirmed positive, were not available as of Monday.
