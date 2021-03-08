Minn. Depts. Health, Education recommend no spring break travel

The Minnesota departments of education and health do not recommend travel for students or families over spring break, according to guidance released Friday, March 5. If families do travel, the CDC recommends individuals get tested 3-5 days after they return and quarantine for seven days.
The Breckenridge School Board COVID-19 Ad Hoc committee met Friday and determined the district would ask families to heed the recommendations and direct questions to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) or Wilkin County Public Health. The district’s guidance reflecting this was released Monday, March 8.
“The district will not be contacting families directly to discuss travel plans or enforce travel restrictions. The district goal continues to be ‘in-person’ learning for all students through the end of the school year,” the district’s travel guidance states.
The difference between the previous guidance and the new guidance is the district’s role in it. Instead of being in the middle of conversations about travel and the subsequent quarantine regulations, public health can take the lead, Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Diane Cordes said.
“The district so appreciates the local health team and all the work they do to support us as a school district,” Cordes said. “They have been nothing but fantastic throughout this whole thing.”
Breckenridge Public Schools was encouraged to work with public health since the one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t always relate to rural Minnesota the way it relates to metro areas, Cordes said Friday.
“We can put it out there to parents, ask them to follow it, but not police it,” she said. “That would be one change that we could make that would take the district out of the middle of some of the issues that seem to be going on right now.”
Board member Brett Johnson said administration and staff have had heightened responsibilities since the dawn of COVID-19 and have spent valuable staff time fielding concerns and “monitoring” student and family travel.
By removing the district’s involvement in guidance and decision making, they could also eliminate some of the inconsistencies in guidance given by different people in the schools, Johnson said. Board member Ty Mikkelson echoed Johnson’s statement.
“I think that with COVID, there’s so much extra work that we’re placing on administration staff and this is just another one of those things,” Mikkelson said.
Prior to the new guidance, the district communicated with families they knew were traveling and took part in enforcing quarantine after their return.
Ultimately, if people have questions, they should be asking the experts anyway, not educators who are not necessarily equipped with the knowledge to best answer those questions, committee members concluded. The decision will also save administrators time and they can refocus their energy into the students.
