The Minnesota State High School League made its official decision on Tuesday, Aug. 4 to move the fall sport staples football and volleyball to the spring, likely taking place beginning mid-March of 2021.
“It is unfortunate that we will not be playing those sports in the fall but fortunate that they will have an opportunity to play,” Breckenridge High School Athletic Director Chad Fredericksen said.
Additionally, the MSHSL Board of Directors voted that cross country, girls’ tennis, girls’ swimming and diving, and soccer will all return in the fall. The MSHSL agreed that individual sports begin practicing Monday, Aug. 17. Frederick said that cross country will begin “with limitations to teams able to run in meets and the amount of meets run in a week.”
According to the state’s Department of Education policy, no spectators will be allowed at indoor high school sports held at school facilities. Activities held outside of school grounds and facilities could allow spectators, granted they follow the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The highly anticipated decision comes as schools are working to determine what their upcoming 2020-21 school year will look like in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Minnesota becomes the ninth state to move its high school season from the fall.
“I will be sending out more information as I get it from the state,” Fredericksen said.
Breckenridge’s School Board and administrative staff are scheduled to meet in the afternoon on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to discuss a Breckenridge Safe Learning Plan. Earlier that day, the Breckenridge Activities Committee will discuss MSHSL’s decision along with other school activity updates.
More this story will follow after those meetings are held.
The school board will discuss their district initiative moving forward regarding Gov. Tim Walz and state officials' most recent guidance for returning to school. The state’s guidance is a localized, data-driven approach meant to allow school districts to determine and operate a learning model that is responsive to each individual community.
The three learning model scenarios are full-time distance learning, full-time in-person learning, or a hybrid model of distance and in-school learning. The learning model will be announced by each local school district.
The news comes as Minnesota reported 606 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the state's total positive cases to 57,162. Of those who have tested positive, 50,426 patients have recovered to the point of no longer needing isolation. The state also reported four new deaths on Tuesday. The four individuals included one each from the 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80-89 age groups. The state has experienced 1,620 total virus-related deaths.
As of Tuesday, Wilkin County holds at 28 total COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths, Otter Tail County has 179 cases and three deaths, Clay County has 752 cases and 40 deaths, and Traverse County has 10 cases and no deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.