A Moorhead, Minnesota man was charged in Wilkin County District Court of six felony accounts for kidnapping in Breckenridge.
Johnathan Masibulele Hieserich, 19, was arrested and charged with the six felony counts in relation to an incident that occurred on Saturday, March 14.
The Breckenridge Police Department was dispatched to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge to respond to a reported armed robbery on Saturday.
In the criminal complaint, the teenage victim reported he had gone to meet the defendant to purchase marijuana. Once the victim entered the vehicle, the defendant allegedly drove away and pointed a gun near the victim’s head. The victim feared for his life and jumped out of a moving vehicle into the roadway near Favorite’s Deli. The victim later was brought to the hospital and the police were notified.
Hieserich was adjudicated delinquent for second-degree burglary for an incident occurring on June 28, 2014, a criminal complaint states. He is also facing a charge in North Dakota for a felony robbery with a firearm that also occurred on Saturday, March 14.
According to a criminal complaint, the specific charges that Hieserich is facing are as follows:
Count 1: Felony, kidnapping to facilitate felony of flight
Count 2: Felony, Kidnapping to commit great bodily harm/terrorize
Count 3: Felony, unlawful possession of a firearm.
Count 4: Felony, false imprisonment with intentional restraint
Count 5: Felony, bringing stolen goods into Minnesota
Count 6: Receiving stolen property
Hieserich’s initial appearance in court before Judge Amy Doll is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21.
