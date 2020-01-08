Minn's economic activity climbed in fall '19

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) released its November 2019 issue of the Minnesota Employment Review. Daily News summarizes the highlights:
Dave Senf of DEED reports the Minnesota Index has climbed for the third straight month, increasing to 0.3 percent in October. Minnesota’s index has increased faster than the U.S. index over the last three months according to the report. The U.S. index increased by 0.1 percent, its lowest monthly gain since December 2018.
The Minnesota Index combines four state-level indicators to summarize current economic activity in the state. These state-level indicators are nonfarm wage and salary employment, average weekly manufacturing hours, statewide unemployment rate and wage and salary disbursements adjusted for inflation. These indicators are used to track and assess the direction and strength of the state’s economy.
Overall, Minnesota was up by 7,400 jobs, a 0.2 percent increase, in October on a seasonally adjusted basis. Private sector jobs accounted for 7,200 jobs while the public sector accounted for only 200.
Cameron Macht of DEED analyzed hospitals in the state for November’s industry snapshot.
Hospitals are one of the most critical industries in the state and are the fifth largest employing industry subsector in the state, Macht reported. Hospitals account for approximately one-quarter of total employment in the health care and social assistance industry.
The industry employs 131,074 jobs at 311 establishments. Educational services, food services and drinking places, professional and technical services, and ambulatory health care services precede hospitals in employment.
Hospitals have an average of 420 employers per site, making hospitals the largest employers in that regard. The next largest industry subsector, air transportation, has an average of 147.7 per site, according to the report.
The number of hospital establishments and jobs have increased rapidly. Over the past decade, 16,580 new jobs have been added, a 14.5 percent increase. Since 2008, the state has gained 68 new hospitals, a 28 percent increase. Hospitals are expected to continue growing over the next 10 years in Minnesota, according to this report.
Not seasonally adjusted data for Wilkin County unemployment statistics of November 2019 show employment at 3,528, unemployment at 81 and with an unemployment rate of 2.2 percent.
For more information regarding employment and economic conditions, visit https://mn.gov/deed/.
