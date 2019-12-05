Minn. Secretary of State comes to Breckenridge

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon traveled to the Wilkin County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 3 to discuss the Minnesota presidential nomination primary election process and the use of new election equipment.
Simon and his Executive Assistant Jamie Ebert sat with County Auditor Janelle Krump and Deputy Auditor Brenda Conzemius to discuss changes in the upcoming election, election equipment absentee ballots.
Wilkin County purchased precinct scanner and vote tabulators, DS200, for the 2018 elections. This equipment provided the efficiency of digital imaging technology to support paper-based voting. This device replaced the tradition optical-scan ballot to higher technology.
The county received a grant that enabled the county to split the cost 50/50 with the state of Minnesota for new election equipment. The county obtained eight OmniBallots to replace multiple AutoMARK voting machines. This replacement assists in updating technology. Additionally, the AutoMark weighs approximately 90 pounds, making it difficult for those who set up election sites.
Krump and Ebert discussed making how-to videos for Minnesotans to watch Simon explain how to use new equipment and also how to fill out a mail-in absentee ballot. In Wilkin County, there are currently 32.6 percent who vote via mail-in only.
The Minnesota presidential nomination primary will occur on March 3, 2020. The only candidates that appear on the ballot are the candidates for the presidency, chosen by each major political party. Candidates for other federal and state offices will be selected at the state primary election, which is held on Aug. 11, 2020.
Minnesota statutes state that those eligible to vote are granted the right to be absent from work for the time necessary to be present at their polling place, cast a ballot and return to work.
Minnesota law requires that “separate ballots be prepared for each party participating in the primary. Voters will be required to indicate the name of the political party they wish to vote for, and that choice will be marked in the polling place roster.” Ballots provided to the voter will only be provided one which corresponds to that party.
The format of the ballot will not allow for a voters’ choice of a specific candidate to be tracked or associated with the voter’s registration history. Each voter’s political party choice will become part of the voter’s registration history, according to MN House Research in August 2019.
A presidential nomination primary U.S. law was enacted in 2016 allowed for voter’s political party preference to be accessible to the public.
As part of the 2019 amendments made in 2019 to that law, this information is now classified as “private data” under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act. This means that government entities may not disclose this information to the general public or others.
The state’s current law does not require voters to disclose their party preference when voting at the state partisan primary. In other words, a voter’s candidate or political party preference cannot be determined.
The secretary of state has been vocal to protect the privacy of Minnesota voters and pursue keeping this information private from the public.
