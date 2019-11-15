Minn. unemployment rate remains steady

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) released data on Thursday, Nov. 14 showing that the states’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 3.2 percent for October. The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent for October.
A seasonal adjustment measuring technique removes the influences of predictable season patters and reveals how unemployment changes from month to month.
September’s employment data indicated that the job vacancy rate in Minnesota is at an all-time high. For October, Minnesota added 7,400 jobs. These additional jobs added in Minnesota create difficulty in the states’ economy if there are not enough workers to fill jobs.
“There continues to be a high demand for workers in the state,” Steve Grove, DEED commissioner, said. “While this is good news for workers, it means we need to do more to ensure Minnesota businesses have the employees they need to thrive, and that we are helping Minnesota workers prepare for in-demand occupations.”
The labor force participation rate in the state rose to 70.3 percent in October, compared to 70.2 percent in September. This increase indicates the gap in jobs to workers is slightly decreasing.
Five industry sectors that gained jobs in October are leisure and hospitality, up 4,900; transportation and utilities, up 2,500; manufacturing, up 1,300; construction, up 800; and government, up 200.
Information and financial sectors have lost jobs over the month, both being down 1,000 jobs.
In October 2018, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 2.8 percent. This October’s unemployment rate indicates a healthier Minnesota economy compared to last year. While a low unemployment rate is often regarded as a positive sign, too low can have negative consequences for the economy inflation and reduced productivity.
The unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, for Wilkin County is 2.2 percent.
For more information about Minnesota’s economic development, visit http://mn.gov/deed/.
