MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis field office of the FBI is warning Minnesotans to be aware of fraudulent postings, cards, or flyers on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the use of face masks due to the coronavirus crisis, many of which include the U.S. Department of Justice’s seal.

These postings, cards, and flyers were not issued by the Department of Justice and are not endorsed by the department.

The department also has not granted permission for the use of its seal for this purpose, officials said.

Misuse of the department seal is a federal crime, according to a news release.

U.S. Attorney MacDonald urges the public not to rely on the information contained in these postings and flyers and to go to https://www.ada.gov/covid-19_flyer_alert.html for official information about the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth facial coverings in areas where social distancing guidelines may be difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transition.

The Minnesota COVID-19 Action Team (MCAT), led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, and the Minnesota County Attorneys Association, is a coordinated statewide effort focused on investigating and prosecuting unlawful activity associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments